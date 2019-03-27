Crime Blotter 3/12 – 3/25

Tuesday, March 12

A victim’s secured bicycle was stolen at University Hall.

A secured bicycle was stolen at the Oviatt Library.

Wednesday, March 13

Unknown suspects stole a couple of video game controllers by entering a UPA 12 dorm room through an unlocked glass door.

At Sierra Hall an unknown suspect defecated on the second-floor balcony between 6 and 6:30 a.m.

A victim received a call from an unknown suspect pretending to be an IRS agent demanding goods, which the victim provided.

At Live Oak Hall a suspect broke the glass window of a classroom door.

Thursday, March 14

It was reported that on March 11 a secured bicycle was stolen at Cypress Hall.

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Nordhoff and Reseda.

A resident at University Park Building 11 was referred to the student conduct for possessing marijuana.

A victim received a call from an unknown suspect pretending to a DEA agent demanding goods, which the victim provided.

Friday, March 15

A victim was pushed by a female suspect multiple times during an argument at University Park Building 7.

It was reported that between March 11 and 12 a victim’s laptop was stolen at Live Oak Hall after it was left unattended.

Saturday, March 16

It was reported that between March 15 and 16 an unknown suspect poured sauce and crumbled a granola bar on a car’s hood, roof and window.

Tuesday, March 19

A victim was contacted through email by a suspect to cash a check and send the money back to the suspect. The victim’s bank had confirmed that the check was a fake.

Vandalism occurred at Live Oak Hall when an unknown suspect used yellow paint to graffiti an irrigation controller box.

Wednesday, March 20

At the intersection of Lindley and Vincennes a suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Thursday, March 21

At the Oviatt Library a suspect exposed himself after asking the victim for a piece of paper.

Friday, March 22

It was reported that between March 16 and 17 a hit-and-run occurred at Parking Lot G10.

It was reported that on March 21 a suspect stole a state key after it was left on the victim’s desk in Sequoia Hall.

At Parking Structure G9 an unknown suspect used white paint to graffiti the front fence.

An unknown suspect used black spray paint to graffiti a metal sign at Parking Lot F9.

It was reported that an unknown suspect demanded money from a victim, which the victim paid with gift cards.

Saturday, March 23

Four juveniles were arrested for stealing a golf cart at the Bookstore Complex.

It was reported that at Jacaranda Hall an unknown suspect stole a wooden box that contained money collected by selling food and drinks.

Sunday, March 24

Four individuals were reminded of the campus’ policy on skateboarding.