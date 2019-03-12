Crime Blotter 3/4 – 3/11

Monday, March 4
A suspect was arrested for driving without a license at the intersection of Darby and Prairie.
Tuesday, March 5
An unknown suspect stole a parking boot off a vehicle parked in Parking Lot G9.
Wednesday, March 6
An unknown suspect was seen looking into an open window in University Park Building 14.
A secured bicycle was stolen from the west side of Redwood Hall.
An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a backpack.
A laptop was stolen from an unattended backpack that was left in an unsecured locker at the Student Recreation Center.
Thursday, March 7
An unsecured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 9.
At the University Park Mercado, a suspect wrote graffiti on a table, bench and an umbrella with a blue paint pen.
Friday, March 8
Signs were posted on a trashcan by an unknown suspect in Parking Structure B3.
A laptop charger that was left unattended was stolen from the Oviatt Library.
A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Darby and Plummer.
A vehicle was scratched by an unknown suspect in Parking Lot G4.
Sunday, March 10
Officers arrested a suspect for assault in Parking Structure B3 Level 6.