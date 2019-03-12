Crime Blotter 3/4 – 3/11

Monday, March 4

A suspect was arrested for driving without a license at the intersection of Darby and Prairie.

Tuesday, March 5

An unknown suspect stole a parking boot off a vehicle parked in Parking Lot G9.

Wednesday, March 6

An unknown suspect was seen looking into an open window in University Park Building 14.

A secured bicycle was stolen from the west side of Redwood Hall.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from a backpack.

A laptop was stolen from an unattended backpack that was left in an unsecured locker at the Student Recreation Center.

Thursday, March 7

An unsecured bicycle was stolen from University Park Building 9.

At the University Park Mercado, a suspect wrote graffiti on a table, bench and an umbrella with a blue paint pen.

Friday, March 8

Signs were posted on a trashcan by an unknown suspect in Parking Structure B3.

A laptop charger that was left unattended was stolen from the Oviatt Library.

A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct at the intersection of Darby and Plummer.

A vehicle was scratched by an unknown suspect in Parking Lot G4.

Sunday, March 10

Officers arrested a suspect for assault in Parking Structure B3 Level 6.