CSUN Sounds

1. “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers

Released on: March 1

You read that right … The Jonas Brothers are back from their seven-year hiatus. When the band first got their start in 2005 on the Disney Channel, no one could’ve ever thought their sound would evolve and mature alongside their fans. Hearing the similar sounds of the JoBros gives listeners a nostalgic rush but the song is modern and is sure to be telling of what more is in store.

2. “Girls Need Love – REMIX” by Summer Walker feat. Drake

Released on: Feb. 27

This sensual track was first released by up-and-coming R&B star, Summer Walker. The lyrics tell the story of the inequity that follows women, most specifically when they are forced to hide their deepest desires. The bassline carries the smooth track and Drake’s sultry flow is quite the cherry on top.

3. “Rule The World” by 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande

Released on: March 1

Another catchy tune by the seemingly unstoppable Ariana Grande came in this week on 2 Chainz’s new record titled “Rap or Go to the League.” The track samples Amerie’s 2002 R&B classic, “Why Don’t We Fall in Love.” The two have previously collaborated on a remix of Grande’s “7 Rings.” They play off each other well in this track and it’s pleasing to hear what Grande can do alongside an R&B cut.

4. “Almeda” by Solange

Released on: March 1



“Almeda” is arguably the stand-out track on the Solange’s latest album titled “When I Get Home.” The track is slow and steady but it packs a powerful punch with the use of synthetic tools. The track, produced by Pharrell Williams, also features Playboi Carti. Lastly, the track hits home to members of the Southern black community with lyrics like, “Black faith still can’t be washed away, not even in that Florida water.”

5. “You Seemed so Happy” by The Japanese House

Released on: March 1

This tune from The Japanese House is taken straight out of “Good at Falling,” the debut album. This track is quite simple in its use of peppy strings but its lyrics hit hard emotionally, which is a theme carried across the entire project.

6. “High As A Kite” by Weezer

Released on: March 1

This track released on Weezer’s latest “Black Album” is an easy-going song with pop production. It has an obvious flowy and fun sound, but it still manages to maintain that soft-rock edge that most Weezer cuts tend to have.

7. “Legacy” by Offset feat. Travis Scott, 21 Savage

Released on: Feb. 22

This collaboration between Offset, Travis Scott and 21 Savage is slower than what you would expect coming from the trio. There’s no real experimentality with this cut but it features melodic and catchy hooks.

8. “Blast Off” by Gesaffelstein feat. Pharrell Williams

Released on: March 1

Gesaffelstein is a French producer who’s best known for producing Kanye West’s 2013 “Black Skinhead.” This song is from the producer’s coming album which will be released on March 8. It has a funky sound with a very clear taste of modernized disco made possible with the use of synthesizers and of course Williams’ vocals.

9. “UFOF” by Big Thief

Released on: Feb. 26

Big Thief is an up and coming soft-rock/folk-rock band from Brooklyn, New York. The stand-out feature on this cut is the use of finger-picked acoustic guitars and the dreamy vocals coming from front-woman, Adrianne Lenker.