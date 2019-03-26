CSUN Sounds

1. “Patience” by Tame Impala

Released: March 22

Kevin Parker has dipped his toes into the world of disco with this latest single, his first release in four years. The keys and strings used in the opening of the tune evoke melodic sounds. An image of hazy passing days are drawn with lyrics that paint the exact moment, Parker singing with radiating vocals: “All my days are shapeless.”

2. “Daylight Matters” by Cate le Bon

Released: March 20

Rolling Stone called this cut a “song you need to know.” Indie-rock artist Cate le Bon utilizes the juxtaposition of light and airy instrumentation accompanied by elegant vocals and melancholic lyricism to win audiences over.

3. “Tempo” by Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott

Released: March 20

“Tempo” brings together a popular duo ignited by their talent in creating cuts with master flows and speedy deliveries. This bass-heavy tune is telling of what more is to come from the breakout sensation, Lizzo.

4. “Movies” by Weyes Blood

Released: March 19

Weyes Blood may have one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year. Powerful synth arpeggios make up the opening of the song and it’s driven by Natalie Mering’s dynamic vocals. “Movies” is the third single of their forthcoming album, which is set to release on April 5.

5. “Jailbreak the Tesla” by Injury Reserve feat. Aminé

Released: March 21

This fun new trap-rap track is quite the catchy cut, though the lyrcisim is pretty empty with talks about materialistic gain. The beat is reminiscent of the infamous “Fast & Furious 3” track, “Tokyo Drift,” by the Teriyaki Boyz.

6. “Numb Numb Juice” by ScHoolboy Q

Released: March 14

This latest release coming from ScHoolboy Q is less than two minutes long, but it accomplishes a lot in its briefness. The fast-paced trap track is the first release since the rapper’s three-year hiatus.

7. “Unemployed” by Tierra Whack

Released: March 19

Tierra Whack seems to be on a non-stop roll with the release of these singles. The instrumental and flow of this tune are what one could expect from a trap-rap cut. The artist is slowly gaining traction on the up and up.

8. “EARTHA” by Jamila Woods

Released: March 19

The neo-soul sounds coming off of this new Jamila Woods record are very present in this Eartha Kitt-inspired cut. The R&B artist is set to release her sophomore album titled, “LEGACY! LEGACY!” on May 10.

9. “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” by Logic

Released: March 22

The lyrics in this new Logic cut are mournful, to say the least. The rapper speaks on his personal demons and the public ridicule he has endured. The instrumentation at the beginning of the song starts it off strong and Logic’s flow works well with the keys used.

This and previous sound roundups can be found on the CSUN Sounds 2019 playlist on The Sundial’s Spotify.