Matadors of the Week

Katia Andon-Mateos

Junior, Water Polo

Andon-Mateos had an outstanding game against No. 20 Indiana in the last game of the Indiana Classic on March 3. She scored five goals in the game to help secure the 11-10 win in a back-and-forth match to knock off the Hoosiers. Earlier in the day, Andon-Mateos scored one goal in the win against Salem International University, giving her a total of six goals on the day. She also scored two goals in the first game of the classic in the loss to No. 15 Wagner College and two in the win against Cal State East Bay, bringing her total to 10 goals for the weekend.

Terrell Gomez

Sophomore, Basketball

Gomez hit the game-winning shot to give the Matadors the 70-68 win against UC Riverside. During this game, he had a game-high 24 points and broke the Matadors’ all-time single season record for 3-point field goals made after knocking down four in the game to push his total to 101, helping the team punch their ticket to the Big West Tournament after missing the postseason last year. Gomez also tied his career-high in points with 32 against Hawaii.