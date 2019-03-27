Matadors of the Week

Isaiah Nunez (left) – Senior, Baseball

Wesley Moore (right) – Sophomore, Baseball

Both Nunez and Moore were exceptional on the mound over the weekend as the Matadors swept Santa Clara University in their three-game series. Moore was the starter for the Saturday game and struck out seven batters while allowing just five runners to reach base in six shutout innings of work to earn the win and drop his ERA to 2.11, moving to 3-1 on the season. Nunez followed that up on Sunday by tossing seven innings and allowing just one run to cross in the 7-2 victory as he moved to 4-2 on the season with a 3.62 ERA.

Jillian James – Sophomore, Softball

James pitched two shutouts against Saint Mary’s College on March 23 and 24, winning 8-0 and 6-0, respectively. During those two games, she only gave up five hits and recorded 10 strikeouts in both games. In the 14-2 loss to No. 1 UCLA, James pitched 2.1 innings, holding the Bruins scoreless until the sixth inning for a combined 15.1 shutout innings on the mound over the three appearances. She now has a 1.90 ERA and has gone 10-7 in games she has started.

