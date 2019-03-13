The CSUN LookBook

Taylor Bright
Age: 22
Major: Apparel Design and Merchandising
OUTFIT
Hat: Black hat from LF The Brand
Jacket: Crop denim jacket from LF The Brand
Flannel: Turquoise, white and black flannel from a thrift shop
Pants: Denim pants from a thrift shop with homemade design
Shoes: Doc Martens
Bag: Red bag from a thrift shop
Ethan Blackburn
Age: 18
Major: Music Composition
OUTFIT
Jacket: Green Harrington jacket, a hand-me-down from his grandfather
Sweater: Navy turtleneck sweater from Target
Pants: Dark brown Kirkland Signature corduroy pants from Costco in the 90’s
Shoes: Low top Old Skool Vans
Aaron Tiania
Age: 23
Major: Computer Science
OUTFIT
Jacket: Midnight blue corduroy jacket from Cav Empt
Shirt: White button-up shirt with rose design from Urban Outfitters
Pants: Black slim-fit chino pants from Uniqlo
Shoes: Slip-on white Vans
Dena Ghalib
Age: 22
Major: Graphic Design
OUTFIT
Glasses: Brown Ray-Bans
Jacket: Denim jacket from Forever 21
Sweater: Black turtleneck sweater from Forever 21
Pants: Red and black plaid pants from Forever 21
Shoes: Black boots
Kai San Lei
Age: 20
Major: Film Production
OUTFIT
Jacket: Navy bomber jacket from H&M
Hoodie: White hoodie from H&M
Pants: Gray pants from Zara
Shoes: Brown Timberland boots