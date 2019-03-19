The Sustainability Center at CSUN is where waste collection, sorting and most of the recycling happens on campus. All features of the center are designed to make it a high-performance green building. For example, it is powered by 85 roof-mounted solar panels and functions with a vacuum composting system that can operate at 1/20 gallon per flush.

Clayton Scott, Education & Outreach Coordinator for the Sustainability Center, explained why the center was founded after a joint initiative by CSUN Sustainability and Associated Students to designate a space on campus to be a recycling station as well as an administrative hub for the Institute for Sustainability and AS Sustainability where they can work cooperatively to address campus sustainability. The building is LEED (Leadership in Energy Efficiency and Design) certified and is the only building of its kind in the CSU system.