When and Where 3/13 – 3/20

Wednesday, March 13

Laluzapalooza

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: La Luz de Jesus Gallery; 4633 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Laluzapalooza is an art exhibition that showcases local art from the LA area. Featuring more than 140 pieces of artwork from around 70 artists, this themeless exhibition has extremely exclusive and tasteful work from new and budding talent.

Thursday, March 14

Talking While Female: Storytelling Sessions

Cost: $15 – $25, FREE for Boyle Height residents

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Studio Luna by Teatro Luna West; 2009 E. First St., Los Angeles

Storytellers share their original stories at this bi-weekly mic event that gives them a platform for their voices to be heard.

Friday, March 15

Manuel Compito & Scott Taylor: Bridging the Divide

Cost: FREE

Time: 2 p.m.

Place: Skid Row History Museum and Archive; 250 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

Manuel Compito and Scott Taylor’s exhibition at the Skid Row History Museum discusses the differences in downtown LA between the homeless population and the western part of the area.

Saturday, March 16

SHADE: A Colorful Musical Comedy

Cost: $12

Time: 10 p.m.

Place: Second City Studio Theater; 6560 Hollywood Blvd., Second Floor, Los Angeles

A musical about what it could be like to be someone else for a day. “SHADE” is a play that reminds us that we aren’t so different at all, despite the differences we might think we have.

Sunday, March 17

Kitten Adoptions at SNPLA

Cost: FREE admission, adoption fee is $25

Time: 12 p.m.

Place: Spay Neuter Project Los Angeles; 3612 11th Ave., Los Angeles

Come down to the Spay Neuter Project in Los Angeles, whose vision is to lower euthanasia rates at adoption centers, and adopt a sweet kitten who deserves a loving home! All kittens were rescued at a young age and are looking for some wonderful owners.

Monday, March 18

Katherine Bernhardt: Fruit Salad Mural

Cost: FREE

Time: n/a

Place: Venus Over Los Angeles; 601 S. Anderson St., Los Angeles

New York artist Katherine Bernhardt produced a mural in LA that depicts bananas, shark-infested waters and cigarettes to illustrate common stereotypes that people from the East Coast have about LA.

Tuesday, March 19

“Sleepaway Camp” Live Comedy Show

Cost: FREE

Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Downtown Independent Theater; 251 Main St., Los Angeles

A free variety show in downtown LA by Travis Rust, Ryan Schumaker, Doug Freedman and Austin Wolf-Sothern.

Wednesday, March 20

Gonzalo Lebrija Art Exhibition

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Kohn Gallery; 1227 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles

Multimedia Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija’s solo art show marks his first time exhibiting at the Kohn Gallery. Lebrija is a world-renowned artist whose work has been exhibited in Europe and Latin America. He will be showing nine new pieces that share ideas from the Mexican contemporary art scene.