When and Where 3/20 – 3/27

Wednesday, March 20

Gráfica América

Cost: FREE – $10

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Museum of Latin American Art; 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

A Latin American art exhibition that showcases artists’ prints from print shops, publishing houses and artists’ collectives from throughout the U.S., Central America, South America, the Caribbean and Mexico.

Thursday, March 21

Harry Potter and the Sacred Text Podcast

Cost: $32

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Bootleg Theater; 2220 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Harvard Divinity graduates Vanessa Zoltan and Casper ter Kuile will dive into a chapter from the “Harry Potter” series, perform a medieval religious reading of it, and share personal anecdotes.

Friday, March 22

Ayla Nereo

Cost: $15 – $17

Time: 6 p.m.

Place: Discovery Ventura; 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura

With songs like “Stars,” “Twirl Me,” “Shine Bright” and “Wheel of Time,” San Franciscan folk singer Ayla Nereo will take the audience through an experience like no other.

Saturday, March 23

Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983

Cost: $12 – $18

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: The Broad; 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Featuring artists such as Romare Bearden, Noah Purifoy, Faith Ringgold, Betye Saar and William T. Williams, this exhibition at the Broad takes a look at the Black artists that reigned during and after the civil rights movements. Soul of a Nation delves into how social justice movements, as well as the evolutions of artistic styles like Minimalism and abstraction, can be powerfully expressed through socially charged art.

Sunday, March 24

PaleyFest

Cost: $35 – $140

Time: Varies

Place: Dolby Theatre; 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

SoCal’s premiere panel festival, PaleyFest, is back in full swing with a variety of stars to fill The Paley Center’s annual festival celebrating television. The list of casts will include: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “9-1-1,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “This is Us.” Jordan Peele will be unveiling a special preview of his new show, “The Twilight Zone,” during its panel.

Monday, March 25

The Eric Ekstrand Trio

Cost: FREE

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Place: Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club; 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock

Having performed at the steakhouse and jazz club for more than 12 years, regular patrons are very familiar with the trio that comprise of Eric Ekstrand, Frank Wilson and Leslie Baker. Ekstrand has been a musician for Smokey Robinson, as well as heading his own 10-piece ensemble called the Eric Ekstrand Ensemble.

Tuesday, March 26

“The Wind”

Cost: $12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Egyptian Theatre; 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

A part of the theatre’s American Cinematheque, “The Wind” is a period piece that shows a haunting side to the wild American frontier in the 1800’s. Directed by Emma Tammi and starring actress Caitlin Gerard, this movie truly shows how loneliness can get the best of everyone.

Wednesday, March 27

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

Cost: $49 – $238

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Pantages Theatre; 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

One of Roald Dahl’s most beloved stories is now touring and coming to LA’s Pantages Theatre. Everybody is familiar with Charlie Bucket’s fantastical story of Willy Wonka and his factory in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” but now it’s on a stage near you!