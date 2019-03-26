When and Where 4/3 – 4/10

Wednesday, April 3

“The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody”

Cost: $39 – $89

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: The Wiltern; 3790 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

A combination of dances, songs and humor will take audiences to a land far, far away. A theatrical version which features “Star Wars” characters like Stormtroopers, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and even Darth Vader, who will play the roles with a special twist.

Thursday, April 4

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: Bold Visions

Cost: $71 – $202

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Performing Arts Center Of Los Angeles County;135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

The Ailey company is a dance theater group whose goal is to enrich and preserve the American modern dance heritage. The group has toured across 48 states and in 71 countries all around the world. The dance company performs works of the past but also commissions new ones.

Friday, April 5

“Legally Blonde The Musical”

Cost: Adults $20, Faculty/Staff $17, Seniors $18, Students $15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: CSUN Campus Theatre in Nordhoff Hall

A CSUN twist of the legendary “Legally Blonde.” Elle Woods heads to Harvard Law School, where no other Delta Nu has gone before, in order to try and get her ex back. Along the way, she proves that staying true to oneself never should go out of style.

Saturday, April 6

LA Beer Festival

Cost: $45 – $85

Time: 12 – 8 p.m.

Place: Los Angeles Center Studios; 450 S. Bixel St., Los Angeles

International and domestic beers will be included in the 11th annual LA Beer Festival. Over a dozen food trucks will be at the festival, as well as live entertainment. The festival will benefit Noah’s Bark Animal Rescue, and the proceeds will go towards food, shelter and veterinary bills for rescued pets.

Sunday, April 7

Art of the Jewel: The Crevoshay Collection Exhibition

Cost: General admission $13

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Place: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County; 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles

Paula Crevoshay, a jewelry designer, has a complete collection of masterpieces to showcase. You will get the chance to see the transformation –– from mineral to gem to jewel –– in this exhibition. The jewelry takes the form of plants, insects, butterflies and many more.

Monday, April 8

Lucy and Kimbo Live at Santa Monica’s TR!P Music Venue

Cost: FREE

Time: 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Place: TR!P; 2101 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica

Enjoy a live music performance of acoustic folk music, followed by hip hop and dance. Artist Lucy Latem and music producer Kim Bowen will be performing live. Get the chance to hear tracks by Christian Garris, Latem and Bowen.

Tuesday, April 9

Apres le Deluge: The Buddy Cole Monologues

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Lyric Hyperion Theatre & Café; 2106 Hyperion Ave., Los Angeles

A hilarious sketch comedy by Buddy Cole from “Kids in the Hall” will return on Tuesday. Cole has also appeared on animation projects like “RoboRoach,” “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “The Simpsons” and “American Dad.”

Wednesday, April 10

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Basketball Game

Cost: $17 – $241

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: STAPLES Center; 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

For basketball fans and anybody looking to watch a fun game, attend a match at the Staples Center. Enjoy a match between the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz, both teams playing to maintain their 2019 NBA Playoffs standings.