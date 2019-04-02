Crime Blotter 3/26 – 4/1
Tuesday, March 26
Two unknown suspects stole four tires from a vehicle parked in Parking Lot G12 in the Rydell Enclosure.
A secured bike was stolen outside of the Bookstore Complex.
Wednesday, March 27
A secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 16.
A victim was approached and followed off campus when the suspect attempted to touch the victim’s hair.
Thursday, March 28
A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot E5.
An officer arrested a suspect for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Lassen and Zelzah.
A juvenile ran from an officer attempting to contact him for skating at Manzanita Hall.