Crime Blotter 3/26 – 4/1

Tuesday, March 26

Two unknown suspects stole four tires from a vehicle parked in Parking Lot G12 in the Rydell Enclosure.

A secured bike was stolen outside of the Bookstore Complex.

Wednesday, March 27

A secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 16.

A victim was approached and followed off campus when the suspect attempted to touch the victim’s hair.

Thursday, March 28

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot E5.

An officer arrested a suspect for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Lassen and Zelzah.

A juvenile ran from an officer attempting to contact him for skating at Manzanita Hall.