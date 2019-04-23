Crime Blotter 4/16 – 4/23

Tuesday, April 16

An unknown suspect attempted to break into a vehicle through the window on the driver’s rear side on Parking Structure B5’s third floor.

A victim’s bicycle was stolen from the northwest side of Sierra Hall between 6:50 and 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday, April 17

At Sierra Hall, an unknown suspect pulled the fire alarm at 9:40 p.m.

A driver was arrested for driving with a suspended license by CSUN officers at the intersection of Prairie and Matador Drive.

Thursday, April 18

It was reported that on March 16 a victim was assaulted by a known suspect in Santa Barbara.

A suspect was arrested by CSUN officers for the possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia at the intersection of Etiwanda and Nordhoff.

Friday, April 19

At the intersection of Plummer and Lindley, a suspect was arrested by CSUN officers for driving under the influence of alcohol and a hit-and-run.

Vandalism occurred at the intersection of Etiwanda and Plummer when an unknown suspect used pink paint to graffiti an irrigation box.

When an unknown male was told to leave a closed meeting, he slapped the victim’s hand and a plate of food between 10 and 11 a.m. at the Oviatt Library.

Monday, April 22

It was reported that on April 15, an unknown suspect stole three dry erasers and a completed exam from a professor’s mailbox in Sierra Tower.

A bicycle was stolen from the bike racks on the west side of the Bookstore Complex between 1 and 2:05 p.m.

It was reported that between April 16 and 17 an unknown suspect stole a textbook scantron and exam from the victim’s desk at Sierra Hall.