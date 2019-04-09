LOADING

Crime Blotter 4/2 – 4/8

Apr 9, 2019
Tuesday, April 2

An unknown suspect stole an unattended laptop at the Arbor Grill.

A secured bike was stolen from the Oviatt Library.

A secured bike was stolen from the University Park Bike Compound.

An unknown suspect stole an unattended purse and laptop at Jacaranda Hall.

A physical altercation occurred after one party reportedly received annoying electronic communication from another party at University Park Post 1.

Wednesday, April 3

An unknown suspect stole a parking permit out of an unlocked car.

An unknown suspect used green paint to write graffiti in the southwest stairwell in Parking Structure B5 Level 2.

An unknown suspect contacted a victim via email for a job offer and had them deposit a check that bounced.

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Structure G9 Level 2.

Manzanita Hall 140
18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330-8258
Editorial (818) 677-2915 | Advertising (818) 677-2998
Contact us: editor@csun.edu

