Crime Blotter 4/2 – 4/8

Tuesday, April 2

An unknown suspect stole an unattended laptop at the Arbor Grill.

A secured bike was stolen from the Oviatt Library.

A secured bike was stolen from the University Park Bike Compound.

An unknown suspect stole an unattended purse and laptop at Jacaranda Hall.

A physical altercation occurred after one party reportedly received annoying electronic communication from another party at University Park Post 1.

Wednesday, April 3

An unknown suspect stole a parking permit out of an unlocked car.

An unknown suspect used green paint to write graffiti in the southwest stairwell in Parking Structure B5 Level 2.

An unknown suspect contacted a victim via email for a job offer and had them deposit a check that bounced.

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Structure G9 Level 2.