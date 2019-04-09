Crime Blotter 4/2 – 4/8
Tuesday, April 2
An unknown suspect stole an unattended laptop at the Arbor Grill.
A secured bike was stolen from the Oviatt Library.
A secured bike was stolen from the University Park Bike Compound.
An unknown suspect stole an unattended purse and laptop at Jacaranda Hall.
A physical altercation occurred after one party reportedly received annoying electronic communication from another party at University Park Post 1.
Wednesday, April 3
An unknown suspect stole a parking permit out of an unlocked car.
An unknown suspect used green paint to write graffiti in the southwest stairwell in Parking Structure B5 Level 2.
An unknown suspect contacted a victim via email for a job offer and had them deposit a check that bounced.
A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Structure G9 Level 2.