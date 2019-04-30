Crime Blotter 4/24 – 4/30
Wednesday, April 24
A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Lassen and Reseda.
A five-foot copper pipe was stolen from the softball field men’s restroom.
A secured bike was stolen from Sierra Hall.
Thursday, April 25
A secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 7.
A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot D6.
A secured bike was stolen from Jacaranda Hall.
Graffiti was written in the men’s restroom in Bayramian Hall.
A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Vincennes and Darby.
Saturday, April 27
A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Tampa and Lassen.
Sunday, April 28
A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Nordhoff and Lindley.