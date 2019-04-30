Crime Blotter 4/24 – 4/30

Wednesday, April 24

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Lassen and Reseda.

A five-foot copper pipe was stolen from the softball field men’s restroom.

A secured bike was stolen from Sierra Hall.

Thursday, April 25

A secured bike was stolen from University Park Building 7.

A hit-and-run occurred in Parking Lot D6.

A secured bike was stolen from Jacaranda Hall.

Graffiti was written in the men’s restroom in Bayramian Hall.

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Vincennes and Darby.

Saturday, April 27

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Tampa and Lassen.

Sunday, April 28

A suspect was arrested for driving with a suspended license at the intersection of Nordhoff and Lindley.