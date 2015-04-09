Crime Blotter 4/9-4/15

Tuesday, April 9

A petty theft occurred when an unknown suspect stole a victim’s cellphone on Reseda Boulevard.

An unknown suspect graffitied a storage room door at Redwood Hall.

Wednesday, April 10

During a lab class, an unknown suspect poked a victim in the back at Jacaranda Hall.

A laptop was stolen at the Oviatt Library after being left unattended.

It was reported that between March 27 and April 10 a victim had been receiving repeating calls from a known suspect.

An unknown suspect left a pair of shoes and socks in the victim’s closet after entering the apartment through a sliding door at University Park Building 15.

A secured scooter was stolen from the south side of the Oviatt Library.

Thursday, April 11

It was reported that between April 8 and 9 a hit-and-run occurred at Parking Structure B5.

An unknown suspect graffitied the entrance door of Bianchi Planetarium.

At Parking Lot F10, an unknown suspect cut a bus’s fuel line.

It was reported that on April 9 a victim received threatening texts from a known suspect.

A hit-and-run occurred on the third floor of Parking Structure G3.

Friday, April 12

A known suspect had assaulted a victim at University Village.

A hit-and-run occurred on the first floor of Parking Structure G3.

It was reported on April 8 a Matador Money Card and charging cord was stolen from the victim’s desk at Manzanita Hall.

Saturday, April 13

An unknown suspect graffitied the door on the northwest side of Citrus Hall.

Monday, April 15

It was reported that on April 13 a bumper extension was stolen at Parking Lot E6.

A bicycle was stolen at University Park Building 15.

An unknown suspect graffitied the wall in the men’s restroom at the Art and Design Center.