CSUN Sounds

1. “Cellophane” by FKA twigs

Released: April 24

Delicate instrumentals make up this new single coming from FKA twigs. The singer usually tends to lean on electronic productions but she has abandoned those tendencies to produce this raw and angelic track.



2. “ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie

Released: April 26

Taylor Swift is back with another single after her brief hiatus. This track seemingly caters to her younger audience only. There’s no real value to this cut, not even in its lyricism, where Swift usually tends to thrive.

3. “Stop Snitchin” by YG

Released: April 26

Throughout this new YG track, references to other rappers like 6ix9ine have been picked apart by speculative fans with lyrics like “You got caught with some shit / With your best friend and your clique / Y’all got caught hittin’ a lick / Everybody went down ’cause you snitched.” The flow and beat are addictive as YG always tends to produce a catchy chorus.

4. “okay” by LANY

Released: April 24

LANY, a synth-pop indie group, is ruled by electric guitars and summery synths. It seems the band is starting to lean towards more of a traditional radio pop sound.

5. “Hello Sunshine” by Bruce Springsteen

Released: April 26

This new Springsteen track is a sweet and melodic ballad. Although it’s a sweet listen, the track lacks flavor and isn’t a particularly memorable pick from Springsteen’s wide catalog of music.

6. “Cheat Code” by Rico Nasty & Kenny Beats feat. Baauer

Released: April 25

Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats are the duo of the year. This collaborative album includes “Cheat Code,” which begins with a quote from the VH1 reality series, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Shortly after, Rico’s aggressive flow comes over the percussion to create a perfect balance of terror and snap.

7. “Vossi Bop” by Stormzy

Released: April 26

Stormzy’s last album was an underwhelming listen, to say the least. However, “Vossi Bop” is making up for that. The witty wordplay and clever flow are giving the rapper a momentous re-start button.

8. “Light It Up” by Marshmello, Tyga, & Chris Brown

Released: April 25

The trifecta of music recyclers has joined forces to create this new commercial hip-hop party song. Let’s be honest — these artists have all been making the same song for the past few years. The vapid bass and lyricism in this tune leave no room for experimentation or intrigue.

9. “Broken” by Kim Petras

Released: April 25

This new pop track from Kim Petras is an infectious nod to the clear influences that drive the singer. Hints of the Spice Girls and Britney Spears’ ’90s pop can be heard throughout. Although the track isn’t the strongest thing Petras has ever made, it is still telling of what Petras can do.

This and previous sound roundups can be found on the CSUN Sounds 2019 playlist on The Sundial’s Spotify.