CSUN Sounds
1. “Cellophane” by FKA twigs
Released: April 24
Delicate instrumentals make up this new single coming from FKA twigs. The singer usually tends to lean on electronic productions but she has abandoned those tendencies to produce this raw and angelic track.
2. “ME!” by Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie
Released: April 26
Taylor Swift is back with another single after her brief hiatus. This track seemingly caters to her younger audience only. There’s no real value to this cut, not even in its lyricism, where Swift usually tends to thrive.
3. “Stop Snitchin” by YG
Released: April 26
Throughout this new YG track, references to other rappers like 6ix9ine have been picked apart by speculative fans with lyrics like “You got caught with some shit / With your best friend and your clique / Y’all got caught hittin’ a lick / Everybody went down ’cause you snitched.” The flow and beat are addictive as YG always tends to produce a catchy chorus.
4. “okay” by LANY
Released: April 24
LANY, a synth-pop indie group, is ruled by electric guitars and summery synths. It seems the band is starting to lean towards more of a traditional radio pop sound.
5. “Hello Sunshine” by Bruce Springsteen
Released: April 26
This new Springsteen track is a sweet and melodic ballad. Although it’s a sweet listen, the track lacks flavor and isn’t a particularly memorable pick from Springsteen’s wide catalog of music.
6. “Cheat Code” by Rico Nasty & Kenny Beats feat. Baauer
Released: April 25
Rico Nasty and Kenny Beats are the duo of the year. This collaborative album includes “Cheat Code,” which begins with a quote from the VH1 reality series, “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Shortly after, Rico’s aggressive flow comes over the percussion to create a perfect balance of terror and snap.
7. “Vossi Bop” by Stormzy
Released: April 26
Stormzy’s last album was an underwhelming listen, to say the least. However, “Vossi Bop” is making up for that. The witty wordplay and clever flow are giving the rapper a momentous re-start button.
8. “Light It Up” by Marshmello, Tyga, & Chris Brown
Released: April 25
The trifecta of music recyclers has joined forces to create this new commercial hip-hop party song. Let’s be honest — these artists have all been making the same song for the past few years. The vapid bass and lyricism in this tune leave no room for experimentation or intrigue.
9. “Broken” by Kim Petras
Released: April 25
This new pop track from Kim Petras is an infectious nod to the clear influences that drive the singer. Hints of the Spice Girls and Britney Spears’ ’90s pop can be heard throughout. Although the track isn’t the strongest thing Petras has ever made, it is still telling of what Petras can do.
This and previous sound roundups can be found on the CSUN Sounds 2019 playlist on The Sundial’s Spotify.