CSUN Sounds

1. “Con Altura” ft. El Guincho by ROSALÍA & J Balvin

Released: March 28

This reggaeton track is sure to be a summer hit. Rosalía has temporarily abandoned the flamenco roots that heavily made up her debut album. She’s traded them for a digital production in this collaboration with the current all-star of reggaeton hits, J Balvin.

2.“Night Running” by Cage The Elephant & Beck

Released: March 28

This cut is from Cage The Elephant’s anticipated album, “Social Cues.” The track borrows a reggae beat and catchy flows with a chorus that chants the lyrics, “Night running / All night running (We running) / Star-studded, not far from it (We roll).”

3. “Thinkin Bout You” by Ciara

Released: March 29

Ciara’s new upbeat pop single comes off her upcoming album set to release on May 10. The song is the first released under Ciara’s label. It’s a dance-along type of pop cut with bits of disco making appearances throughout.

4. “Baby 8” by YBN Nahmir

Released: March 29

At a minute and 56 seconds, this new cut from YBN Nahmir is a short and sweet freestyle. The flow, although not completely drawn out, is enjoyable, to say the least.

5. “Boogieman Sam” by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Released: March 28



This track is the band’s first release since 2017. It has a clear blues-rock influence with electric riffs. However, the band’s psychedelic touch still remains.

6. “Downhill Lullaby” by Sky Ferreira

Released: March 27

Sky Ferreira’s six-year hiatus is officially over with the release of this new orchestral cut. Ferreira has always been known for her moody electronica but it seems she’s left electronic production and exchanged it for Lana Del Rey-type balladry.

7. “Trip” by Melii

Released: March 27

This Harlem rapper just released an introductory album with “Trip” being a highlight. It’s a bouncy and fresh tune, with hints of R&B coming from its digital production.

8. “Hydrocodone” by Cuco

Released: April 2

Cuco’s first release with Interscope Records continues to carry the bedroom pop aspects with fantastic production. It’s a catchy yet slow tune with elements of blues escaping through somber lyrcisim.

9. “Face The Facts” by Foxygen

Released: March 27



This synth-infused tune coming from Foxygen is an easy-going track with influences of an ’80s groove. The track’s lyrics are centered on a pretty pessimistic self-reflection.

This and previous sound roundups can be found on the CSUN Sounds 2019 playlist on The Sundial’s Spotify.