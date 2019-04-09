CSUN Sounds

1. “MONOPOLY” by Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét

Released: April 1

After the colossal success of the February release of her “thank u, next” album, Ariana Grande and Victoria Monét have joined forces yet again for the drop of this fun cut. Grande is no stranger to boastful lyricism as her and Monét collaboratively flow with lyrics like “Treat my goals like property / Collect them like Monopoly.”

2. “All Of Our Yesterdays” by Mac DeMarco

Released: April 2

Critics have taken a stab at Mac DeMarco in the past for his recycled use of lulled instrumentals and drowsy vocals. Pitchfork says, “(In ‘All Of Our Yesterdays,’) DeMarco’s simplistic approach comes off as lazy and redundant.” Although the sound is no different than his previous cuts, DeMarco’s interpersonal lyrics are the only highlight of this tune.

3. “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Released: April 5

The immense criticism and commentary surrounding this track have driven a lot of people away from giving it a listen. The track may be difficult to take seriously, as a crossover in trap and country can be comical. However, the tune is catchy and the resulting memes are enough to consider the collaboration a positive contribution.

4. “Cool” by the Jonas Brothers

Released: April 5

The Jonas Brothers seem to be here to stay with the release of another single. Since they announced their return, the strategy of pulling on nostalgic strings has caught on — stars like Miley Cyrus recently dyed and cut her hair to look like her Disney character, Hannah Montana. In “Cool,” the JoBros are following the same summer pop formula with this mid-tempo track.

5. “Make It Better” by Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

Released: April 4

This new soulful cut is heavy on bass and groove. The lyrics are about the many highs and lows of a relationship which makes it a classic modern love song. The track was released along with a music video that shows .Paak and his lover undergoing the stress and joy of their relationship.

6. “Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK

Released: April 5

This new cut from K-Pop sensations has skyrocketed on American charts. The track is a perfect emblem of the experimental depth the group can conquer. There are marching band instrumentals that add a certain something to the usual bubblegum-pop that has followed the girl group in the past.

7. “This Life” by Vampire Weekend

Released: April 4

Guitars and cheery claps rule the instrumentals behind this new Vampire Weekend cut. It’s just as sunny as their recent singles, if not more. The track is reminiscent of jovial tunes from the ’60s rock scene.

8. “Friends” by Omar Apollo

Released: April 3

Omar Apollo’s new cut is ruled by an acoustic ambiance made possible by finger-picked guitars and raw vocals. The tempo is a lot slower than what Apollo usually goes for but it expertly works with its pensive lyrics.

9. “Caramelo Duro (Spanish Version)” by Miguel ft. Kali Uchis

Released: April 5

This cut comes from Miguel’s new EP which is composed of five redone songs from the 2017 release, “War & Leisure.” The songs are Miguel’s attempt to reconnect with his mixed heritage.