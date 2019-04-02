Matadors of the Week

Ryan DeWeese

Redshirt freshman, volleyball

An outside hitter, DeWeese returned to the court after a two-week absence to face UC Santa Barbara on Friday and Saturday. In Friday’s loss at Santa Barbara, the 6-foot-5-inch redshirt freshman recorded seven kills and 10 assists to go along with two aces. Then in Saturday’s loss at the Matadome, he recorded a career-high 19 kills, 16 digs and three blocks, giving him 21.5 points on the night, also a career high.

Tori Wilson

Junior, water polo

Wilson scored a hat trick during the 15-6 loss against the UC Irvine Anteaters, earning her 12th multiple goal game this season. During the loss, the 5-foot-4-inch utility player had also collected two steals. She has recorded 25 assists, five blocks, 35 steals and scored 57 goals this season.