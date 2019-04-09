Matadors of the Week

Kyle Barret

Senior, Baseball

The Matador second baseman had himself quite the series in CSUN’s sweep of UC Riverside. Barret reached base in an impressive 11 of 15 plate appearances over the three games, including a perfect 6 for 6 in Friday’s game, which included a career-high four hits and three runs scored. He went on to score four runs over the next two games to push his total to seven in the series. His outstanding weekend has pushed his batting average up to .347 and on-base percentage up to .451 on the season, both good for sixth in the Big West, while his double on Friday was his conference-leading 12th of the season.

Emma Roenholt

Junior, Tennis

The Copenhagen, Denmark native was vital to the Matadors winning both of their matchups this weekend to extend their winning streak to three. First, on Saturday against UC Riverside, she was paired with freshman Sibel Demirbaga in doubles and won handily, 6-1, before winning in singles two sets to none. The next day in the win over UC Irvine, she continued her hot streak by winning doubles, 7-6, again paired with Demirbaga, before winning a key battle in singles in three sets to push the Matadors past the Anteaters.