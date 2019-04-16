Matadors of the Week

LOADING

Apr 16, 2019
Sean Skelly

Junior, baseball

The catcher/DH had a fantastic series at CSU Long Beach. Despite the team dropping two of the three games, Skelly went 5 for 10 with two home runs and three runs scored. In Sunday’s loss, Skelly went 2 for 2 with a home run, while also reaching base via a walk and hit by pitch for a perfect 4 for 4 day. Overall, Skelly reached base seven times in 12 total plate appearances, raising his OBP to .424, his batting average to .316 and his slugging percentage to .579, giving him an astounding 1.003 OPS on the season.

Megan Stevens

Junior, softball

The pitcher/outfielder had an interesting series against UC Riverside. Her Saturday started off well, going 1 for 2 in the win during the opening game of a doubleheader before hitting her 17th double of the season, tying the school record set by Shannon Jones in 1994, in the loss in the second game. After that, though, she was avoided completely, being walked in her final six plate appearances of the series, including all three on Sunday. So while she finished just 2 for 3 overall, she reached base in 8 of 11 plate appearances. On the season, Stevens ranks first in the Big West conference in hits (54), doubles (17), RBIs (45), walks (25), batting average (.474), OBP (.573), slugging percentage (.947) and OPS (1.520).

