Matadors of the Week

Apr 23, 2019
Parker Caston Jr.

Junior, track

The track and field team had an excellent showing at the Long Beach Intercollegiate on Saturday, recording five first place finishes while seven student-athletes set personal records. Though Caston Jr. was unable to beat his previous best, he did finish first in the 400-meter dash with a time of 47.87 seconds, just shy of his personal best of 47.4 seconds and the fastest time in the 400 for CSUN this year. That time was also good for the seventh best mark in the Big West this year.

Jessica Alexander

Junior, softball

The junior shortstop had herself a day in the Matador’s series-clinching victory on Saturday over Cal Poly. Alexander set new career highs with three hits and four RBIs to go along with a home run and a double, falling a triple shy of what would have been just the second cycle in CSUN’s Division I history. She added two more hits on Friday to finish 5 for 12 in the series, raising her average to .271 on the season with a .327 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage.

