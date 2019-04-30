Matadors of the Week

Bashiru Abdullahi

Freshman, Track and Field

At the Desert Heat Classic in Arizona on Saturday, the freshman from Nigeria finished in second in the 110m hurdles behind the University of Oregon’s Eric Edwards Jr. During this event, he set a personal best by finishing in 13.82 seconds, the third best time in CSUN history in that event. Abdullahi missed tying the second best time in CSUN history by 0.01 seconds. His time puts him in first in the Big West and places him in the top 10 in the West Region.

Megan Stevens

Junior, Softball

After being intentionally walked the majority of the last two series, the junior went 5 for 10 against UC Santa Barbara with four RBIs and two walks. Of her five hits, two were singles while the other three were doubles. Stevens hit her first double during the fourth inning in game one on Saturday. This double broke the CSUN single-season doubles record that was set in 1994 by Shannon Jones, who had 17. By the conclusion of the series in Santa Barbara, Stevens brought her total up to 20. On the season, her batting average sits at .458 while she is slugging .916 and getting on base at a .563 clip, giving her an absurd 1.479 OPS.