Photo Essay: CSUN Farmer’s Market

Growing up, my mom would take me to the Farmer’s Market to get honey sticks every week. It became one of my favorite traditions. I loved weaving through the crowds, passing couples holding hands and babies sweetly nestled into their strollers. It felt like the weekend; people seemed so relaxed and friendly. It was like time slowed down and people noticed each other more. The friendly vendors and the delicious food just added to the warm experience.
When I found out there was a Farmer’s Market at CSUN I rushed over to walk through the crowds. It felt familiar. Vendors smiled, students slowed down to look at all the cool knick-knacks, and the fresh food and juices. There aren’t any babies or families, but all the leisurely feels are there; students congregate to snack nearby with their open textbooks, or to catch up with their friends. It’s a moment of pause in the midst of our hectic student lives.
The CSUN Farmer’s Market is every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on East University Drive and Clearly Walk East, just west of the University Student Union.
“We really believe everyone has the ability to skate. All you need is a desire to learn, and the right skateboard for what you want to do. An artist might not be good with painting, but if you give him a pencil he can sketch the world.” - California Skateboard Co. vendor, Matthew E. Watkins, at the CSUN Farmer's Market on Tuesday, March 4. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
Skateboard wheels at the CSUN Farmer's Market California Skateboard Co. stand on Tuesday, March 4. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
Kino Yamamoto, 21, RTM major, looks at the pastries at the Boule de Pain stand at the CSUN Farmer's Market. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
"All of our ingredients are shipped from France. The quality of each ingredient is very important and changes the chemistry and flavor of the pastry." - Boule de Pain vendor, Jonathan Herard, about his fresh pastries sold at the CSUN Farmer's Market on Tuesday, March 4. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
Juan Campoy, 20, kinesiology major, Shybria Roberts, 19, psychology major, and Delia Barboza, 20, political science major, try on glasses at the Sunglasses stand at the CSUN Farmer's Market on Tuesday, March 4. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
"I'm mainly in charge of the glazing. My favorites are the spicy ones. They're made with scorpion pepper which is the fifth hottest pepper in the world. We only do a teaspoon for the whole entire bag. It's tolerable, but it's spicy." - The Fruit Patch vendor, Chris Gallardo, about his favorite spicy snack "Sweet Heat Almonds" at the CSUN Farmer's Market. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
Celeste Martinez, 19, child and adolescent development major, and Karina Inda, 19, psychology major, enjoy their pupusas from "Delmy Pupusas" at the CSUN Farmer's Market on Tuesday, March 4. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain