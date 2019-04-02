Photo Essay: CSUN Farmer’s Market

Growing up, my mom would take me to the Farmer’s Market to get honey sticks every week. It became one of my favorite traditions. I loved weaving through the crowds, passing couples holding hands and babies sweetly nestled into their strollers. It felt like the weekend; people seemed so relaxed and friendly. It was like time slowed down and people noticed each other more. The friendly vendors and the delicious food just added to the warm experience.

When I found out there was a Farmer’s Market at CSUN I rushed over to walk through the crowds. It felt familiar. Vendors smiled, students slowed down to look at all the cool knick-knacks, and the fresh food and juices. There aren’t any babies or families, but all the leisurely feels are there; students congregate to snack nearby with their open textbooks, or to catch up with their friends. It’s a moment of pause in the midst of our hectic student lives.

The CSUN Farmer’s Market is every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on East University Drive and Clearly Walk East, just west of the University Student Union.