Volunteers harvest oranges to fight hunger

Volunteers arrived at the CSUN Orange Grove on Sunday, April 28 to take part in the Spring Orange Pick event hosted by the Institute of Sustainability in partnership with Food Forward, a nonprofit organization that advocates to reduce food waste. Event facilitators gave volunteers tools and helpful tips on picking the best oranges. The fresh, picked oranges are to be donated to local hunger-relief agencies, including the CSUN Food Pantry.

Photos taken in collaboration with John Hernandez.