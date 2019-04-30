LOADING

Volunteers harvest oranges to fight hunger

Apr 30, 2019
Volunteers arrived at the CSUN Orange Grove on Sunday, April 28 to take part in the Spring Orange Pick event hosted by the Institute of Sustainability in partnership with Food Forward, a nonprofit organization that advocates to reduce food waste. Event facilitators gave volunteers tools and helpful tips on picking the best oranges. The fresh, picked oranges are to be donated to local hunger-relief agencies, including the CSUN Food Pantry.

The organizers of the Spring Orange Pick event talked to some of the volunteers about where the fruit they are picking is going as well as other events that they have set up in the future on April 28.

Crystal Chimes, public health major, collects oranges with a fruit picker during the Spring Orange Pick. Some of the oranges collected will be taken to the food pantry for the CSUN community. Photo credit: John Hernandez

Public health major Tina Baghdasarnians uses a fruit picker to put oranges into a box to be transported to local hunger-relief agencies during the Spring Orange Pick on April 28. Photo credit: John Hernandez

Volunteer Harry Matsumoto empties collected oranges into cardboard boxes during CSUN's Spring Orange Pick on April 28. Photo credit: John Hernandez

The oranges collected from CSUN's Orange Grove will be sent to various local hunger-relief agencies. Photo credit: John Hernandez

2013 CSUN alumni Jimmy Mendoza carries a box of oranges alongside 27-year-old Melissa Meza during the Spring Orange Pick at the CSUN Orange Grove on April 28. Photo credit: John Hernandez

Photos taken in collaboration with John Hernandez.

