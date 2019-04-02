When and Where 4/10 – 4/17
Wednesday, April 10
Sat Nam Fest
Cost: $10 – $270
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Camp Lawrence Daley at Mt. Crags; 26801 Dorothy Dr., Calabasas
Enjoy yoga, music and lots of play at the Sat Nam Fest, a family-friendly event for anyone to relax and have fun. Attend workshop sessions where teachers are there to guide you, and you will feel more transformed and rejuvenated after completing a session with fellow attendees.
Thursday, April 11
Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA)
Cost: $13 – $75
Time: 7 – 10 p.m.
Place: Regal L.A. LIVE; 1000 W Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
In this festival, the IFFLA hopes to offer a variety of perspectives from Indian culture. A presentation of more than 20 films from the Indian community will be included in the festival. There will be red carpet galas as well as a closing awards ceremony.
Friday, April 12
The Troubadour: Night 2, Nick Sherwin
Cost: $15
Time: 8:20 – 10 p.m.
Place: Troubadour; 9081 N Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
Nick Sherwin, a rock solo artist, released lots of music last year. He released two new albums with Martha Davis and The Motels, including his “Spring Rain” album which was released last year. His music has been playing all around the world including the U.K., Australia, Japan, Mexico and Canada.
Saturday, April 13
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Cost: FREE
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Place: USC Campus
One of the largest books festival that attracts about 150,000 people every year, the Festival of Books is a celebration of writing. Visitors can meet their favorite authors, poets, buy books and listen to musicians.
Sunday, April 14
Monsterpalooza
Cost: $30, $35 at the door
Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Place: Pasadena Convention Center; 300 E Green St., Pasadena
Creatures created for film and the television world are showcased in this event for everyone to see. You will be able to meet the award-winning artists of these creatures. There will be over 450 exhibitors showcasing their makeup work and selling their mouth-dropping creations. Celebrity guests from horror, science, fiction and fantasy films will be at this event as well.
Monday, April 15
P!nk and Julia Michaels
Cost: $47.45 – $227.50
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Staples Center; 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
Julia Michaels is a pop music celebrity who has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendez. She has collaborated with P!nk, producing songs like “Barbies” and “For Now” from her seventh album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Michaels will be P!nk’s special guest in her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.
Tuesday, April 16
Del Mar National Horse Show
Cost: $45
Time: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Place: Del Mar Fairgrounds; 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar
The various competitions at the Del Mar National Horse Show will excite you! Happening annually since the year 1946, visitors will get the chance to see fast horse racing and jumping. Take pictures of the horses competing and of your family and friends at the event.
Wednesday, April 17
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds
Cost: $6 – $307
Time: 12:10 p.m.
Place: Dodger Stadium; 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles
It’s baseball season! Enjoy a baseball game with your family and friends between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. Support your favorite team by either wearing blue or red gear.