When and Where 4/10 – 4/17

Wednesday, April 10

Sat Nam Fest

Cost: $10 – $270

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Camp Lawrence Daley at Mt. Crags; 26801 Dorothy Dr., Calabasas

Enjoy yoga, music and lots of play at the Sat Nam Fest, a family-friendly event for anyone to relax and have fun. Attend workshop sessions where teachers are there to guide you, and you will feel more transformed and rejuvenated after completing a session with fellow attendees.

Thursday, April 11

Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA)

Cost: $13 – $75

Time: 7 – 10 p.m.

Place: Regal L.A. LIVE; 1000 W Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles

In this festival, the IFFLA hopes to offer a variety of perspectives from Indian culture. A presentation of more than 20 films from the Indian community will be included in the festival. There will be red carpet galas as well as a closing awards ceremony.

Friday, April 12

The Troubadour: Night 2, Nick Sherwin

Cost: $15

Time: 8:20 – 10 p.m.

Place: Troubadour; 9081 N Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

Nick Sherwin, a rock solo artist, released lots of music last year. He released two new albums with Martha Davis and The Motels, including his “Spring Rain” album which was released last year. His music has been playing all around the world including the U.K., Australia, Japan, Mexico and Canada.

Saturday, April 13

Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: USC Campus

One of the largest books festival that attracts about 150,000 people every year, the Festival of Books is a celebration of writing. Visitors can meet their favorite authors, poets, buy books and listen to musicians.

Sunday, April 14

Monsterpalooza

Cost: $30, $35 at the door

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: Pasadena Convention Center; 300 E Green St., Pasadena

Creatures created for film and the television world are showcased in this event for everyone to see. You will be able to meet the award-winning artists of these creatures. There will be over 450 exhibitors showcasing their makeup work and selling their mouth-dropping creations. Celebrity guests from horror, science, fiction and fantasy films will be at this event as well.

Monday, April 15

P!nk and Julia Michaels

Cost: $47.45 – $227.50

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Staples Center; 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Julia Michaels is a pop music celebrity who has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Shawn Mendez. She has collaborated with P!nk, producing songs like “Barbies” and “For Now” from her seventh album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Michaels will be P!nk’s special guest in her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.

Tuesday, April 16

Del Mar National Horse Show

Cost: $45

Time: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Place: Del Mar Fairgrounds; 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

The various competitions at the Del Mar National Horse Show will excite you! Happening annually since the year 1946, visitors will get the chance to see fast horse racing and jumping. Take pictures of the horses competing and of your family and friends at the event.

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds

Cost: $6 – $307

Time: 12:10 p.m.

Place: Dodger Stadium; 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

It’s baseball season! Enjoy a baseball game with your family and friends between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. Support your favorite team by either wearing blue or red gear.