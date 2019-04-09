When and Where 4/17 – 4/24

Wednesday, April 17

Los Angeles Career Fair

Cost: FREE

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Place: Hilton Hotel LAX; 5711 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles

This career fair will give you the chance to interview with recruiters from a wide range of industries, such as accounting, cosmetics, technology, journalism, consulting, biotechnology and many more. Make sure to bring copies of your resume and don’t forget to dress professionally!

Thursday, April 18

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

Cost: $35

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Long Beach Convention Center; 300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

Disney on Ice is perfect for those young and old. Get the chance to experience a live performance from “Toy Story’s” Woody and Buzz, “Cars'” Lighting McQueen and “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel. Performances will be accompanied by awesome costumes and, of course, ice skating.

Friday, April 19

Coachella Music and Arts Festival

Cost: $429

Time: 12 p.m.

Place: Empire Polo Club; 81800 Avenue 51, Indio

This all-too-familiar event will not only happen once but over a couple of days in order for you to enjoy a full variety of performances. There will be performances by well-known artists like Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, DJ Snake, BLACKPINK and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Go with your friends and dance all night long!

Saturday, April 20

Anime Pasadena

Cost: $15 – $20

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Pasadena Convention Center; 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena

Love anime? This event will be the right one for you! This year’s Anime Pasadena will be bigger compared to last year’s, with over 130 vendors scheduled to be at the event as well as cosplay contests, a fashion show, nerd karaoke, live music and much more. Bring along friends to enjoy the world of anime.

Sunday, April 21

Easter Fest

Cost: $6 / $30 per family (up to seven people)

Time: 1 – 5 p.m.

Place: Grand Hope Park; 919 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Easter is around the corner! One of the largest events of Easter Sunday is happening in Los Angeles. A total of 20,000 eggs are ready to be found, along with other activities like games, face-painting and food. Make sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible because this event is in high demand.

Monday, April 22

Bad Bunny Concert

Cost: $111 – $535

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Staples Center; 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Bad Bunny is ready to bring his love for trap music to the Los Angeles area. Bad Bunny is known by many as the “The Trap King” and is both a Grammy and a Latin Grammy nominee. The Puerto Rican artist is headlining his X100Pre tour. Now is your chance to attend if you’re a fan of his music.

Tuesday, April 23

Wind Ensemble at CSUN

Cost: Adults $20 / Faculty, Staff, Seniors $17 / Students $15

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: The Soraya Great Hall; 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge

The CSUN Band’s 60th anniversary will end with a band concert. The concert will feature the CSUN Wind Ensemble and the Los Angeles Police Department Concert Band, which has been designated as “LA’s Own.” There will be musicians playing trumpets, flutes, saxophones and many other instruments.

Wednesday, April 24

LA Angels vs. New York Yankees

Cost: $37 – $602

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Angel Stadium; 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim

It’s baseball season! Support your favorite team by attending the baseball playoff at the Angel Stadium. Bring along your family and friends and have the chance to see your favorite team play. Wear red to show your support for the LA Angels, or black for the New York Yankees.