When and Where 4/17 – 4/24
Wednesday, April 17
Los Angeles Career Fair
Cost: FREE
Time: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Place: Hilton Hotel LAX; 5711 W Century Blvd., Los Angeles
This career fair will give you the chance to interview with recruiters from a wide range of industries, such as accounting, cosmetics, technology, journalism, consulting, biotechnology and many more. Make sure to bring copies of your resume and don’t forget to dress professionally!
Thursday, April 18
Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment
Cost: $35
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: Long Beach Convention Center; 300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
Disney on Ice is perfect for those young and old. Get the chance to experience a live performance from “Toy Story’s” Woody and Buzz, “Cars'” Lighting McQueen and “The Little Mermaid’s” Ariel. Performances will be accompanied by awesome costumes and, of course, ice skating.
Friday, April 19
Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Cost: $429
Time: 12 p.m.
Place: Empire Polo Club; 81800 Avenue 51, Indio
This all-too-familiar event will not only happen once but over a couple of days in order for you to enjoy a full variety of performances. There will be performances by well-known artists like Childish Gambino, Janelle Monáe, DJ Snake, BLACKPINK and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. Go with your friends and dance all night long!
Saturday, April 20
Anime Pasadena
Cost: $15 – $20
Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Place: Pasadena Convention Center; 300 E. Green Street, Pasadena
Love anime? This event will be the right one for you! This year’s Anime Pasadena will be bigger compared to last year’s, with over 130 vendors scheduled to be at the event as well as cosplay contests, a fashion show, nerd karaoke, live music and much more. Bring along friends to enjoy the world of anime.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Fest
Cost: $6 / $30 per family (up to seven people)
Time: 1 – 5 p.m.
Place: Grand Hope Park; 919 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles
Easter is around the corner! One of the largest events of Easter Sunday is happening in Los Angeles. A total of 20,000 eggs are ready to be found, along with other activities like games, face-painting and food. Make sure to grab your tickets as soon as possible because this event is in high demand.
Monday, April 22
Bad Bunny Concert
Cost: $111 – $535
Time: 8 p.m.
Place: Staples Center; 1111 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles
Bad Bunny is ready to bring his love for trap music to the Los Angeles area. Bad Bunny is known by many as the “The Trap King” and is both a Grammy and a Latin Grammy nominee. The Puerto Rican artist is headlining his X100Pre tour. Now is your chance to attend if you’re a fan of his music.
Tuesday, April 23
Wind Ensemble at CSUN
Cost: Adults $20 / Faculty, Staff, Seniors $17 / Students $15
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Place: The Soraya Great Hall; 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge
The CSUN Band’s 60th anniversary will end with a band concert. The concert will feature the CSUN Wind Ensemble and the Los Angeles Police Department Concert Band, which has been designated as “LA’s Own.” There will be musicians playing trumpets, flutes, saxophones and many other instruments.
Wednesday, April 24
LA Angels vs. New York Yankees
Cost: $37 – $602
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Angel Stadium; 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim
It’s baseball season! Support your favorite team by attending the baseball playoff at the Angel Stadium. Bring along your family and friends and have the chance to see your favorite team play. Wear red to show your support for the LA Angels, or black for the New York Yankees.