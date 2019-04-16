When and Where 4/24 – 5/1
Share
Wednesday, April 24
Boyle Heights Walking Ghost Tour
Cost: $25
Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
Place: Cultural and History Center; 2026 E. 1st St., Los Angeles
A two-hour walking tour where you will have the chance to listen to ghost stories from historians, community organizers and researchers. CASA 0101 artistic director, Josefina Lopez, will tell some ghost stories you have no idea existed. In the walking tour, you will have the chance to visit some haunted sights. Get ready to learn about Boyle Height’s ghost history!
Thursday, April 25
The Artemis Women in Action Film Festival
Cost: $35
Time: 7 p.m.
Place: Ahrya Fine Arts Theater; 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
A film festival focused on the empowerment of fearless women who are on the big screen. This year some women who are being honored are Jeannie Epper, Melissa Stubbs and Shauna Duggins.
Friday, April 26
World Championship Boxing
Cost: $31 – $156
Time: 4 p.m.
Place: The Forum; 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
Support your favorite fighter at the World Championship Boxing at The Forum. Multiple fights will occur, including a fight between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada.
Saturday, April 27
Cherry Blossom Festival
Cost: FREE
Time: 11 a.m.
Place: Barnes Park; 350 S. Mc Pherrin Ave., Monterey Park
Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to attend the 22nd annual Cherry Blossom Festival. You will have the chance to experience Japanese American culture, watch traditional Japanese dancing, watch martial arts demonstrations, participate in a tea ceremony and buy hand-made crafts as well as food with a touch of Asian style. Make sure to bring along your friends and family to have a blast!
Sunday, April 28
California Poppy Festival
Cost: Varies
Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Place: 43063 10th St. W, Lancaster
The 28th annual California Poppy Festival is arriving to the city of Lancaster. Get the chance to see the beautiful landscapes filled with poppy flowers. During this two-day event visitors will have the chance to experience animal conservation and educational shows, car exhibits, a butterfly encounter and live music entertainment.
Monday, April 29
Tech N9ne at The Novo
Cost: $10 / $25
Time: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.
Place: The Novo; 800 W Olympic Blvd. a335, Los Angeles
Catch Tech N9ne at The Novo, a famed Downtown LA venue. The American rapper is best known for his “chopper” flows. Don’t miss your chance to hear “Caribou Lou” live!
Tuesday, April 30
Los Angeles Times Food Bowl
Cost: $35 / $85
Time: 7 – 8: 30 p.m. / 6 – 11:30 p.m.
Place: Million Dollar Theater; 307 South Broadway, Los Angeles
This program, put together by Olvera and LA Times Food Editor Peter Meehan, focuses on the connections of food culture between Mexico City and the LA area. Through a discussion, videos and songs, an explanation of tacos will be told to the audience present.
Wednesday, May 1
Newport Beach Film Festival: Pacific Rim Showcase Party
Cost: $45
Time: 10 p.m.
Place: Time Nightclub; 1875 Newport Blvd. B245, Costa Mesa
Anyone is welcome to the Newport Beach Film Festival. The festival will be honoring Asian and Australian filmmaking. A variety of dances will be presented in the festival as well as a whole lot of entertainment for people to enjoy. Award winning Orange County restaurants will also be present for anyone who wants to try some delicious food.