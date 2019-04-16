When and Where 4/24 – 5/1

Wednesday, April 24

Boyle Heights Walking Ghost Tour

Cost: $25

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Place: Cultural and History Center; 2026 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

A two-hour walking tour where you will have the chance to listen to ghost stories from historians, community organizers and researchers. CASA 0101 artistic director, Josefina Lopez, will tell some ghost stories you have no idea existed. In the walking tour, you will have the chance to visit some haunted sights. Get ready to learn about Boyle Height’s ghost history!

Thursday, April 25

The Artemis Women in Action Film Festival

Cost: $35

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Ahrya Fine Arts Theater; 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

A film festival focused on the empowerment of fearless women who are on the big screen. This year some women who are being honored are Jeannie Epper, Melissa Stubbs and Shauna Duggins.

Friday, April 26

World Championship Boxing

Cost: $31 – $156

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: The Forum; 3900 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Support your favorite fighter at the World Championship Boxing at The Forum. Multiple fights will occur, including a fight between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Saturday, April 27

Cherry Blossom Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Barnes Park; 350 S. Mc Pherrin Ave., Monterey Park

Spring is here and it’s the perfect time to attend the 22nd annual Cherry Blossom Festival. You will have the chance to experience Japanese American culture, watch traditional Japanese dancing, watch martial arts demonstrations, participate in a tea ceremony and buy hand-made crafts as well as food with a touch of Asian style. Make sure to bring along your friends and family to have a blast!

Sunday, April 28

California Poppy Festival

Cost: Varies

Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Place: 43063 10th St. W, Lancaster

The 28th annual California Poppy Festival is arriving to the city of Lancaster. Get the chance to see the beautiful landscapes filled with poppy flowers. During this two-day event visitors will have the chance to experience animal conservation and educational shows, car exhibits, a butterfly encounter and live music entertainment.

Monday, April 29

Tech N9ne at The Novo

Cost: $10 / $25

Time: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Place: The Novo; 800 W Olympic Blvd. a335, Los Angeles

Catch Tech N9ne at The Novo, a famed Downtown LA venue. The American rapper is best known for his “chopper” flows. Don’t miss your chance to hear “Caribou Lou” live!

Tuesday, April 30

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl

Cost: $35 / $85

Time: 7 – 8: 30 p.m. / 6 – 11:30 p.m.

Place: Million Dollar Theater; 307 South Broadway, Los Angeles

This program, put together by Olvera and LA Times Food Editor Peter Meehan, focuses on the connections of food culture between Mexico City and the LA area. Through a discussion, videos and songs, an explanation of tacos will be told to the audience present.

Wednesday, May 1

Newport Beach Film Festival: Pacific Rim Showcase Party

Cost: $45

Time: 10 p.m.

Place: Time Nightclub; 1875 Newport Blvd. B245, Costa Mesa

Anyone is welcome to the Newport Beach Film Festival. The festival will be honoring Asian and Australian filmmaking. A variety of dances will be presented in the festival as well as a whole lot of entertainment for people to enjoy. Award winning Orange County restaurants will also be present for anyone who wants to try some delicious food.