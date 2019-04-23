When and Where 5/1 – 5/8

Wednesday, May 1

Zentopia

Cost: $22

Time: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Place: 2927 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles

A one-of-a kind visual festival in LA created by artist Debi Cable, she had the splendid idea to create a 3D magical experience by utilizing UV/black light. Guests will be given “Chroma Depth” glasses, which are already included in the admission price. Invite your friends and have fun Instagramming at this event!

Thursday, May 2

The Marathon Continues Artshow

Cost: FREE

Time: 7 – 11 p.m.

Place: Angel City Brewery; 216 South Alameda St., Los Angeles

An art show will be hosted by Sei Shimura focusing on the legacy of Nipsey Hussle. Hussle was an inspiration to the LA community, lifting people up by sharing knowledge. A variety of artists will be at the event such as Tony Brown, Al Baseer Holly, Andrew Left Foot, Anthony Fuentes and Justin Bua.

Friday, May 3

Anjunabeats Presents: North American Tour 2019

Cost: $70

Time: 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Place: Hollywood Palladium; 6215 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

Trance label Anjunabeats will be showcasing various artists from their label on this tour, including artists such as ALPHA 9 b2b Jason Ross, Gabriel & Dresden, Grum, Mat Zo and Tinlicker. Come to this five-hour event where you will have the chance to have a great time with friends!

Saturday, May 4

Selena Quintanilla: The Como La Flor Band

Cost: $10

Time: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Place: Garden Grove Amphitheater; 12762 Main St., Garden Grove

A tribute to the iconic singer Selena Quintanilla, also known as the Queen of Tejano music, is happening in LA. The tribute will be performed by the Selena tribute band, Como La Flor Band. Bring along your friends and family to dance and pay tribute to Selena.

Sunday, May 5

Finish Ticket Concert

Cost: $12 – $15

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Moroccan Lounge; 901 E. 1st St., Los Angeles

Finish Ticket is a San Francisco-based band who just announced their comeback to the music world. The indie-pop band will play new and old songs in their two-show mini-tour, kicking things off in San Francisco.

Monday, May 6

Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour

Cost: $185 – $711

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Staples Center; 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Fans of Ariana Grande have long waited for a tour in LA and it’s finally happening. Enjoy opening acts from Fifth Harmony’s Normani and pop duo Social House, and get ready to sing along with Grande to songs such as “God is a woman” and “no tears left to cry” from her new album, “Sweetener.”

Tuesday, May 7

Les Misérables Musical

Cost: $49 – $495

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

An epic story of love and sacrifice with very captivating songs to sing along to. Various songs will be showcased in the play such as “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” “Stars,” “Bring Him Home,” “One Day More” and “Do You Hear the People Sing?” Be sure to not miss out!

Wednesday, May 8

LA Times Food Bowl Night Market

Cost: FREE / $75 for Collaboration Lab

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Place: Grand Park; 200 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles

Some of the top restaurants will be at the LA Times Food Bowl Night Market. A variety of food vendors, art and live music will be at this event. Try collaborations from restaurants like Bavel, Kismet x Ciya and Bazaar x Otoño at the Collaboration Lab, a themed area where all food and drink is included in the $75 admission price.