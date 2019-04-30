When and Where 5/8 – 5/15

Wednesday, May 8

Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Cost: $9 – $721

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Place: Dodger Stadium; 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

Celebrate Mexican Heritage Night by purchasing a special event ticket package via the Dodgers’ MLB website, which includes a game ticket and a special Dodgers Mexican Heritage Night jersey, while the Boys in Blue take on the Atlanta Braves in the final game of the three-game series.

Thursday, May 9

Lightning in a Bottle

Cost: $150 – $1,200

Time: 12 p.m.

Place: Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area; 13601 Ironbark Rd., Bakersfield

Organized by The Do LaB, Lightning in a Bottle is a music festival that has been around since 2006. The festival is focused around sustainability, art, electronic dance music, yoga and other activities. Performers include Disclosure, Santigold, Damian Lazarus and Toro y Moi.

Friday, May 10

Tequila and Taco Music Festival

Cost: $10 – $40

Time: 4 p.m.

Place: Central Park; 27150 Bouquet Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita

Buying a ticket at the Tequila and Taco Music festival will guarantee you access to food vendors, margarita booths and live music. You will not want to miss out on tasting some of the best tacos and margaritas, as well as a Friday night exclusive live performance from rapper Vanilla Ice.

Saturday, May 11

Pups at the Park

Cost: $54 – $58

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Dodger Stadium; 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

Bring your dog along to help cheer on the Dodgers when they host the Washington Nationals! Families are welcomed to bring their dogs on a leash but they will have to purchase tickets — one for their pups too — to the Coca-Cola Right Field Pavilion online in advance. The dog parade will start at 5 p.m., followed by the game at 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Cost: $9 – $20

Time: 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Place: Rose Bowl Stadium; 1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

With over 2500 vendors in the Rose Bowl Stadium, you can shop for a wide variety of vintage goods like furniture, clothing, LPs and much more at this monthly event. The market is a favorite among vintage enthusiasts as well as celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Taylor Swift and Clint Eastwood, so don’t be surprised if you bump into a celebrity or two!

Monday, May 13

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Finale

Cost: $160 – $337

Time: 5 p.m.

Place: Orpheum Theatre; 842 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Witness the crowning of RuPaul’s next drag superstar live! Fans will also get to see a reunion of Season 11’s contestants during the finale. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for this live televised event, closing at 6 p.m. with no re-entry.

Tuesday, May 14

Giggles & Jiggles at Harvelle’s Underground

Cost: $5

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Place: Harvelle’s Long Beach; 201 E Broadway, Long Beach

Need a stress reliever? Laugh your stress away by watching comedians perform at Harvelle’s Underground’s Giggles & Jiggles! The Long Beach speakeasy brings out comedians that have been shown on many platforms such as cable TV and on YouTube. Get a dollar off your ticket when you share the event with your friends during checkout!

Wednesday, May 15

Jorja Smith x Kali Uchis

Cost: $39.50 – $75

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Greek Theatre; 2700 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

A second show was added at the Greek Theatre when tickets for the May 14 show sold out. Jorja Smith, who will be co-headlining her North American tour with Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, is an English singer-songwriter who has collaborated with artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Stormzy. Enjoy the 2019 Grammy Award Best New Artist nominee’s live performance of her hit songs like “On Your Own,” “Where Did I Go?” and “Beautiful Little Fools.”