CSUN Sounds

1. “Energy” by BURNS, A$AP Rocky, & Sabrina Claudio

Released: April 30

“Energy” is the dream collaboration. Between A$AP Rocky’s entwining bars and Sabrina Claudio’s melodic vocals, the single is the perfect summer-ready track. BURNS’ production in this track is clean-cut and grooves effortlessly.

2. “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes

Released: May 3

“If I Can’t Have You” is the first of the two songs Shawn Mendes performed on Saturday Night Live. Guitars lead the romantic track as they usually tend to in Mendes’ cuts. The single was released alongside a sultry music video.

3. “Homicide” by Logic & Eminem

Released: May 3

Logic and Eminem teamed up for this new song. The flows are delivered well with both artists rapping along in speedy fashion as they do. Although Logic proved himself in keeping up with Eminem in the track, his articulation seems to be lacking at certain points.

4. “Go Loko” by YG, Tyga & Jon Z

Released: May 3

“Go Loko” is YG’s latest record, made possible by the collaboration of Puerto Rican artist, Jon Z, and Tyga. YG had been teasing the mariachi-themed cover art and music video for weeks prior to its release. It’s a catchy tune with YG and Jon Z as significant contributors.



5. “Age of Unreason” by Bad Religion

Released: May 3

Pop-punk band, Bad Religion, is back from their hiatus with the release of the album, “Age of Unreason.” The track itself, named after the album (or vice versa), is an important component to the overall work. The band’s social and political songwriting alongside their poignant riffs is what manages to maintain intrigue.

6. “Sympathy” by Vampire Weekend

Released: May 3

Vampire Weekend is back and stronger than ever. The band’s latest album release, “Father of the Bride,” includes great gems like the melodic and catchy “Bambina.” “Sympathy” is a fan favorite with fierce guitars and graceful melodies.

7. “Ocean” by Karol G

Released: May 3

Karol G has always ruled with reggaeton music but this new album carries different intentions. “Ocean” is a tranquil track with piano instrumentals and ocean sounds hidden in the background.

8. “Your Need” by Kedr Livanskiy

Released: May 3

Electronic-pop artist Kedr Livanskiy has mastered the art of long yet tight electronic dance music. The song, “Your Need,” is an almost four-minute long ambient track with the Moscow-born singer’s vocals echoing throughout.

9. “Hold Me While You Wait” by Lewis Capaldi

Released: May 3

Breakthrough artist Lewis Capaldi is making his mark on the music world through the release of this single. Pop melodies reign over this track.

This and previous sound roundups can be found on the CSUN Sounds 2019 playlist on The Sundial’s Spotify.