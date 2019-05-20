Looking back on campus life Spring 2019

Spring is here! The temperatures are rising and flowers are blooming. CSUN students have found creative ways to stay cool and enjoy the weather.
CSUN classmates Marissa Padilla, 18, and Yazmin Cerros, 18, read under a tree on campus in between classes on Wednesday April 24, 2019. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
CSUN student Christian Palacios, 23, practices a skateboarding trick in front of Manzanita Hall on Monday April 22, 2019. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
CSUN student Drew Karsanow, 21, reads a book under a tree on campus surrounded by flowers on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
CSUN student, Elinor Shapiro, 21, successfully rolls through an A frame sign on campus while rollerskating in between classes on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain
Sadie Armijo, 18, and Payton Armijo, 20, chat in one of the windows in Manzanita Hall on Tuesday April 16, 2019. Photo credit: Emmanuelle Roumain