Matadors of the Year

Lamine Diane

Freshman, Basketball

The first player ever to win Big West Freshman of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Player of the Year honors in the same season, Diane was electric from the first game of the year, dropping 34 points in his debut game against New Mexico, a school record for a player’s first game at CSUN. Later in the year, he would tie the school’s Division I record for points and field goals in a game with 39 and 17, respectively, against Cal State Fullerton. He led the country with 340 field goals made, while ranking sixth in the nation in both points per game (24.8) and rebounds per game (11.2), adding in 2.2 blocks per game to become the only player in the country to average more than 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game this season. He went on to break the single-season school record for points (818), rebounds (368), field goals made, blocks (72) and double-doubles (20). His impressive stats earned him AP All-American Honorable Mention honors.

Channon Fluker

Senior, Basketball

Fluker finished off her last season at CSUN with a bang, getting over the 2,000-point mark to become just the ninth player ever in Big West history to do so. Though she was unable to repeat as conference Player of the Year after winning the award in back-to-back years in 2017 and 2018 (becoming just the fifth ever to do so), Fluker did repeat as the Big West’s Defensive Player of the Year after also winning the award in 2018. She was named First-Team All-Big West for the fourth consecutive year, the fifth player ever to earn the accomplishment four times, leading the conference in rebounding average (11.4) and blocks with a single-season school record of 112. Fluker was also named as 1 of 10 candidates for the 2019 Lisa Leslie Center of the Year award.

Terrell Gomez

Sophomore, Basketball

Named to the All-Big West First Team in his sophomore season, the undersized guard proved yet again why he is such a special talent. Averaging a career-best 19.2 points per game, Gomez led the Big West in 3-pointers (117) and minutes per game (37.7), finishing eighth in the nation in both categories. Those 117 3-pointers broke the Matador single-season record and placed him sixth on the Big West’s all-time single-season list. He also played the most minutes ever in a single season in school history with 1,283. He scored a career-high 32 points in a win against UC Riverside, tying that mark later in the season in a win over Hawaii. With 182 threes made in his career, Gomez is just 46 away from tying the school record for most career 3-pointers made.

Dimitar Kalchev

Senior, Volleyball

The Bulgarian native ended his Matador career as the school’s leader in career aces, becoming just the eighth player ever in NCAA history to reach that plateau. Named an honorable mention AVCA All-American, Kalchev led CSUN with 347 kills and 48 aces. He was named a First-Team All-Big West selection for the second time after also being named to the team in 2018, helping the Matadors to consistently be ranked among the 15 best volleyball programs throughout the season.

Megan Stevens

Junior, Softball

With still three games left to play in the regular season until the start of postseason play, Stevens recently broke the single-season school record for doubles in a season and now has 20 of them on the year. She is leading the Big West in that category, while also leading the conference in batting average (.440), on-base percentage (.542), slugging percentage (.887), hits (62) and RBIs (55), while she is tied for the lead with 30 walks. She is one RBI away from tying the single-season school record and four away from tying the single-season conference record.