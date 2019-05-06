Sol Fest 2019

CSUN students and community were welcomed to participate in Sol Fest. There were musical performances with different genres such as rap, rock and jazz/pop. There were game stands that were free for students to play connect four or jenga with their friends. You could walk around and observe art displayed right in the center of Sol Fest. Sol Fest had stations to take pictures with your friends, paint, braid hair and create buttons. There were also food truck stands that sold ice cream and fries.