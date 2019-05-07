When and Where 5/15 – 5/22

Wednesday, May 15

LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Cost: $24 – $217

Time: 7:10 p.m.

Place: Dodger Stadium; 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

The LA Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Wear blue to support the team and bring along friends and family to this game you won’t want to miss!

Thursday, May 16

The Chemical Brothers

Cost: $39.50 – $124.50

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: The Greek Theatre; 2700 N Vermont Ave., Los Angeles

Multi-award winning British electronic dance duo The Chemical Brothers is back in LA! The duo, consisting of Ed Simons and Tom Rowland, released their new album “No Geography” on April 12. The show will also have special guests The Black Madonna and KCRW DJ Jason Bentley.

Friday, May 17

Alejandra Guzmán

Cost: $57 – $325

Time: 8 p.m.

Place: Microsoft Theater; 777 Chick Hearn Ct., Los Angeles

Throughout Alejandra Guzmán’s career, she has sold more than 30 million copies of her albums. She is a Mexican singer-songwriter, musician and actress who produces pop rock and rock music in Spanish. Now she will be coming to the LA area to sing songs like “Mi Peor Error” and “Yo Te Esperaba.”



Saturday, May 18

Avocado Festival

Cost: FREE

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Place: Hacienda Park; 1885 Hacienda Rd., La Habra Heights

Celebrate your love for avocados at the Avocado Festival in La Habra Heights, home of the Hass avocado. The festival will have a guacamole contest, health information and gardening workshops, as well as mouthwatering dishes and desserts inspired by the avocado.

Sunday, May 19

Bug Fair

Cost: $15, $14 if bought online

Time: 9: 30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Place: Natural History Museum; 900 W Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles

Get the chance to see a wide variety of bugs, like tarantulas and centipedes! Purchase bug-related produce, artworks and jewelry, or partake in craft activities or bug hunting.

Monday, May 20

“The Voice” Season 16 Live Finale Week

Cost: FREE

Time: 2:30 p.m.

Place: Universal City

Contestants from “The Voice” have gone through blind auditions, battle rounds, playoffs and live rounds. Now, it’s time for the remaining singers to show the audience and judges what they’ve got to hopefully become the champion of “The Voice.”

Tuesday, May 21

Comedy Game Show

Cost: $5

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Place: Hollywood Improv Comedy Club; 8162 Melrose Ave., Hollywood

A two-in-one event that combines comedy with a game show. A host will quiz the audience after the comedy set, giving them a chance to win a prize. Make sure to come on over to get a good laugh and hopefully win something!

Wednesday, May 22

UCLA 100th Birthday Celebration at Grand Park with KCRW

Cost: FREE

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Place: Grand Park; 200 North Grand Ave., Los Angeles

UCLA’s centennial celebration continues! Cari Champion, a UCLA alumna and an ESPN anchor, will be at the celebration. There will be lawn games, music by DJ Jason Bentley and a performance from the UCLA marching band, with the event culminating with the lighting of City Hall in blue and gold.