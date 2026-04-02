Media Querencia

Cantando

Bridging the gap between timeless gym staples and nostalgic favorites, this musical lineup provides all the right hype music for any occasion. Backed by chart-topping stats and throwback anthems, tune into a history of some musical highlights throughout global sporting events.

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

Shakira

This World Cup classic has topped the charts since its release in 2010. With over 1 billion streams, this anthem remains one of the most recognizable sports songs because of its electric beat and unmistakable energy.

“Wavin’ Flag”

K’Naan

Originally penned as a poignant tribute to those displaced by the Somali Civil War, K’naan’s powerful track was later chosen as one of the anthems of the 2010 World Cup. The song gained new life after being rewritten and remixed by various artists, evolving l into a celebratory global anthem centered on freedom and unity.

La Copa de la Vida

Ricky Martin

Translated to the “The Cup of Life” in English, this Latin Pop hit was chosen as the anthem for the 1998 World Cup. By breaking down language barriers, this track expanded the variety of music featured on the world stage and proceeded to dominate charts in 30 different countries.

Till I Collapse

Eminem

Billboard reported that Eminem’s 2002 hit “Till I Collapse” was the top song on Spotify fitness playlists in 2014. Using the same “stomp-clap” beat as Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” the track is a powerful anthem about persistence and refusing to give up.

I Love L.A

Randy Newman

Newman’s 1983 is still alive throughout sports stadiums across Los Angeles. From the Dodgers to the Rams, LA sports teams often play this classic as an homage to their home town at the end of their games to celebrate a victory.

We Are The Champions

Queen

This familiar and powerful rock anthem guides the listener through a journey of challenges, persisting all the way to the finish line. The 1994 FIFA World Cup used this late ‘70s timeless anthem as the official song for the world wide competition, and still remains the ultimate victory score.

El Cine

Whether you’re a die-hard fan on the edge of your seat or just there for the stadium snacks, a good sports movie always hits the spot. Here are a few classics that perfectly balance big-game drama with laugh-out-loud moments.

Challengers (2024)

Luca Guadagnino’s 2024 film “Challengers” serves a story of the adrenaline of professional tennis with the heat of a messy, multi-layered love triangle. After a career-ending injury, Zendaya’s character pivots to coaching her husband, ultimately setting the stage for a dramatic showdown against his former best friend and her own ex-boyfriend.

Bend It like Beckham (2002)

This 2002 feel-good film weaves together themes of sisterhood, culture, and soccer. Parminder Nagra stars as an aspiring athlete secretly pursuing her soccer dreams against her family’s wishes, while Keira Knightley portrays her teammate who must navigate her own mother’s pushback. Teaming up both on and off the field, the pair tackle obstacles as young female athletes, proving that pursuing your passion can be worth the risk.

Ted Lasso (2020)

When an American football coach takes the reins of a struggling Premier League soccer club, his charisma and unique coaching style pull at your heartstrings, on and off the field. With a mix of emotional moments and high stakes soccer moments, Ted Lasso is the ultimate feel-good essential.

Field of Dreams (1989)

“If you build it, he will come.” This iconic line sparks a mission in a small town Iowa farmer to build a baseball diamond on his property to fulfill a lifelong dream. This 1989 film remains a timeless classic story of baseball, family and passion.

Blades of Glory (2007)

Featuring Will Ferrell and Jon Heder as figure skating rivals, the duo discovers a loophole in order to get back onto the ice after becoming disqualified as single-performers. To reclaim their former glory, the two ego-driven opponents become the first male duo to grace the ice, creating a ridiculous classic sports comedy.

She’s the Man (2006)

Inspired by William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” this classic early 2000s film stars Amanda Bynes who dresses up as her twin brother to continue her passion for playing soccer after the girls’ team was cut. While maintaining her secret identity, Bynes navigates her love for the sport, while also juggling the weight of falling for her new teams’ star player.