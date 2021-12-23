We’re Hiring! Apply to join our award-winning publication

We’re hiring for spring 2022! Applications are due by Monday, January 3, at 5 p.m. To apply, click here.

Joining the Daily Sundial allows students to gain valuable experience writing, editing, producing and promoting content within a newsroom environment. Working with the Sundial provides staff members with various types of content that can be added to a resume or portfolio. This type of experience can be applied to several disciplines beyond journalism because it opens the doors to many careers where content creation, writing, communication and research skills are invaluable.

Read more about each position here!

Multimedia Editor

Summary: The Multimedia Editor is responsible for working with staff members to create and edit multimedia components to appear online and on social media platforms. This position will also create and produce content for digital mediums and coordinate with editors to delegate multimedia stories. Experience with video and audio editing software is preferred.

Multimedia Assistant Editor

Summary: The Multimedia Assistant Editor works closely with the Multimedia Editor in all aspects of production, such as researching, editing, developing audio scripts and story ideas. This position will work with section editors, staff, and contributors to create and edit multimedia components to appear online and on social media platforms. Experience with video and audio editing software is preferred.

Section Editor(s)

Summary: Section editors are required to find and develop stories, plan content, maintain a story budget and coordinate the production of content. A section editor will also work with and coach staff, reporters, and contributors to develop stories for the section and edit stories as they come in.

Assistant Editor(s)

Summary: Assistant editors work closely with section editors in all aspects of production, such as researching, editing, writing, fact-checking, and developing story ideas. This also includes working with and coaching staff, reporters, and contributors to develop stories.

Copy Editor

Summary: The copy editor position is responsible for maintaining the grammar, punctuation and consistency of AP Style for all print and online stories. This editor is in charge of fixing factual errors and writing inconsistencies, along with refining language to be clear and engaging.

Social Media Editor

Summary: This position will coordinate with desk editors and check WordPress for online content. The editor will decide which content is best suited for each social media platform. The Social Media Editor will work with section editors to ensure there is a consistent social media presence that effectively promotes Sundial content. This person will be required to cover events, develop social media campaigns and train reporters to create platform content that compliments and interacts with the Sundial’s audience.

Illustrator

Summary: The Illustrator is responsible for working with section editors to plan and create graphics for online, print, and social media content. This position will require creating imagery that helps readers fully understand the connection to the produced article or content. Knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite is required.