CSUN falls to Cal State Fullerton in Women’s Basketball

CSUN freshman, Sydney Woodley dives for the free ball during the game against CSUF on January 13, 2021 in Northridge, Calif.

CSUN (5-7) hosted Cal State Fullerton (6-6) on Thursday for their second game of Big West Conference play as the Titans went on to defeat the Matadors 65-50. This was CSUN’s first home game since Dec. 21, as they are now 1-1 in the Big West.

Both teams got off to a rough start, as the bout remained scoreless for the first two minutes of play until Cal State Fullerton forward Kathryn Neff made a 3-pointer from the left corner to put the Titans ahead.

CSUN guard Jordyn Jackson would tie the game at five with a 3-pointer, but Neff would make a 3-pointer down at the other end giving the Titans an 8-5 lead. The Titans would not look back and held on to the lead for the rest of the game.

Foul trouble by the Matadors in the first half resulted in 14 free throws by the Titans, in which they made nine.

CSUN guard Sydney Woodley ended the half with one of her seven steals in the game, which led to a Rachel Harvey basket on the other end. CSUN would go into halftime trailing 33-23.

Woodley has continued to be a force on defense for her steals, as she ranks Top 25 in the nation and second in the Big West.

The second half started with a 3-pointer from CSUN guard Anaiyah Tu’ua, who cut the lead to seven. However, a 14-2 run by the Titans in the third quarter put this game out of reach for the Matadors, as Cal State Fullerton entered the final quarter with a comfortable 54-32 lead.

The Matadors failed to make it a close one in the final period as they got 22 points from their bench. The final score would be 65-50, as the Titans evened the all-time series against the Matadors at 29-29.

“I didn’t feel our energy to start the game like I typically do with our starters,” said interim head coach Carlene Mitchell. “They set the tone early and we were kind of on our heels and just struggled shooting the ball. I think we got open looks but they just didn’t go in tonight.”

CSUN will look to get their second Big West win on Saturday as they host Long Beach State.