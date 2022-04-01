Special Edition: First Amendment Issue

The following articles are part of a series from the Daily Sundial focusing on the First Amendment. They take a look at the history of free speech at CSUN and where it stands today.
Project Rebound asks CSUN to make amends for 1968 events
Project Rebound, an organization focused on reintegrating formerly incarcerated individuals that wish to enroll in the California State University system, sent out a letter on March 8 to CSUN President Erika D. Beck and several other administrators. The organization is demanding that CSUN take steps to make amends with the Black students who organized protests in 1968.
College campuses have histori...
A history of student speech on campus
Since its origins as San Fernando Valley State College in 1958, CSUN has been a place for students to speak their minds and demand justice from their institution. Here is a historical timeline of how CSUN students have used free speech to criticize the school and how the administration responded to them.
1966
Students at CSUN, then known as San Fernando Valley State College, protested the Vietnam War ...
Freedom of speech: Our sacred right
Freedom of speech is a sacred right, yet it’s a principle that is continuously being infringed upon in societies around the world.
In the 1960s, students held demonstrations on campuses across California, protesting policies that restricted students from involvement in off-campus politics. When CSUN was still known as San Fernando Valley State College, students protested for the need of a welcoming atm...