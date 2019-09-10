The Sundial

Men’s soccer cruises by San Francisco ahead of Thursday’s big test Alexander Nino The Matadors cruised to a 6-0 win against the University of San Francisco Dons on Sunday, marking their first home victory of the year.Led by a brace from junior midfielder Kris Fourcand, the Matadors (3-0-1) ran through a young Dons (0-3) squad that featured four true freshman in their starting 11."I'm here for the team," said Fourcand, a transfer from Loyola Marymount University, who came into the game as a substitute. "(Senior forward Johnny Rodriguez) has four goals in four games and that's awesome. We push each other. Every time I see him score, I get hungry. I'm sure every time he sees me score he gets hungry too."Fourcand had plenty of motivation at the beginning of the game, since Rodriguez wasted no time heading home his fourth goal of the year in the sixth minute to give CSUN a 1-0 lead. Sophomore midfielder Omar Grey drove the ball through the middle of the field before passing it to redshirt junior midfielder Brenden Hildreth on his left, who found Rodriguez on a cross in front of goal.Minutes later, Rodriguez nearly had his second score of the game when a free kick from redshirt senior Julio Rubio found him streaking towards the goal, but he was called offside.CSUN dominated possession throughout the rest of the first half, but the Dons still had their share of shots on goal. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Paul Lewis squandered these opportunities with two saves, including a diving stop of a USF free kick in the 30th minute.The Matadors, who played an overtime match on Friday, looked refreshed coming out of halftime, since it took less than four minutes for senior defender Alex Lara to head a throw-in from graduate defender Ehi Isibor into the back of the net. The goal was Lara's first since his sophomore season in 2017 and it gave CSUN a 2-0 lead.Eight minutes later, a Rubio corner kick was deflected by Lara to the front of the net where junior forward Daniel Trejo guided home his fourth goal of the year to make it 3-0 Matadors. The four scores on the year for both Trejo and Rodriguez place them in a tie for the most goals in the Big West Conference.It was Fourcand's turn to shine in the 60th minute when he converted a Rubio corner kick into his first goal in a Matador uniform. CSUN held a commanding 4-0 lead with three of the scores coming off of set pieces."We've got a lot of weapons on set pieces," said head coach Terry Davila. "You can't just guard one guy. We have good free kick takers, we got good people on crosses and we got great dribblers who are going to cause a lot of fouls. Set pieces are a huge part of the game for us."With his second assist of the game, Rubio extended his season assist total to five, the most in the Big West Conference.CSUN's fifth goal in the 74th minute featured a roommate connection, when freshman forward Samuel Salter corralled a USF turnover and slotted it to Fourcand, who completed his brace."My roommate, it's his birthday and he told me he was going to give me an assist," Fourcand said. "He got the ball and led me through. When I was one-on-one I knew what to do. I put it away."Two minutes later, junior midfielder Esteban Camacho scored his first of the year on another CSUN set piece — a free kick outside the box from redshirt sophomore Maximillian Yanakaev, driving the Matadors' lead even further to 6-0.The six goals are tied for the third most by a CSUN squad at the Division 1 level, but the defense was the main source of pride from the home squad."It's our first shutout," Davila said. "If you're going to be a big time team, you need to shut them out. The defense sets up the offense. It's a team defensive game, from the forwards, to the midfielders, to the defenders, to the goalkeeper."The Matadors had a momentum-building game against a Dons squad that is yet to score through their first three games of the year. CSUN outshot USF 22-8 including 10-2 in shots on goal.Stiffer competition awaits later this week against the no. 11 Washington Huskies. To continue their impressive start to the year, CSUN must continue to improve."We didn't play beautiful," Davila said, "but we played tough and hard. We got to clean up our ball movement and our technique a little bit, but we played strong and tough."A big week looms ahead for the Matadors as the Huskies come to the CSUN Soccer Field on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m., followed by the no. 13 UCLA Bruins on Sunday, Sept. 15. Read More

Women’s soccer can’t capitalize on scoring opportunities in home opener Karma Singh The women's soccer team (3-1-1) started off their first home game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats on Friday, with a 0-0 draw at Matador Soccer Field. Freshman forward Cindy Arteaga and junior forward Bethany Fitzsimmons each threatened the goal with multiple shots for the Matadors, providing pressure all match long. Arteaga led the way with a total of five shots, with two coming in the first five minutes of the second half that helped set the aggressive tone for CSUN, where they owned a slight advantage of shots over the Wildcats 6-5. In the 56th minute, a nice feed inside the 18-yard box by freshman midfielder Stephanie Gallardo to Arteaga, who beat the last line of defense and got past the Wildcats goalkeeper Emma Malsy. The play developed into an Arteaga shot on an open goal that was saved by a last second slide by a Wildcat defender. Another scoring opportunity came for the Matadors in the 79th minute, where freshman midfielder Kacie Garrity sent in a cross inside the box from the left wing. Fitzsimmons made a play on the ball in front of the goal and Wildcats Malsy was there to make the save, stopping what could’ve been a game-winning goal for CSUN late in the game. The Matadors were outshot by the Wildcats 18-16 throughout the match, while CSUN held a slight edge in shots on goal 7-6 but weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunities. “Teams need to find ways to get the ball in the back of the net and we had some opportunities tonight,” said head coach Keith West, who is now in his 14th season with the Matadors. “I think we weren’t calm enough in front of the goal and we have to have a little more oomph to us by the goal.” West believed the team did well in their home opener of the season against the Wildcats. “We were really good at moments,” West said. “I thought we did exactly what we were worked on at practice and we executed pretty well.”Sophomore goalkeeper Amanda Delgado led the way for the Matadors with six saves in the match, including three pivotal saves coming in extra time that kept the Wildcats from scoring. Delgado earned her first shutout of the season in her third start and now owns four career shutouts in 15 total starts for the Matadors. “Honestly, that team came at us hard. We definitely got our chances and we just need to finish them,” Delgado said. “They attacked on the counters and they got their shots off but luckily we survived those.”One of the pivotal plays of the game for the Matadors came in the 96th minute, when Delgado had a big diving save on a header inside the box, along with another save by Delgado in the 108th minute that kept CSUN’s chances alive. “I think it definitely pumped them up cause after that there was like two more crosses allowed in the last 13 minutes that were left,” Delgado said. “But yeah, saves always pump the team up.” Delgado believes with how well the defensive line played, there are still certain things they need to improve on looking forward to the next matchup on Sunday. “I think if they correct their mistakes and not let any crosses off and protecting the middle of the box and clearing the ball better,” Delgado said. “I think we have a good chance against Eastern Washington.” West believes with the game going into double overtime that the team needs to rest before going into their next match up. “We've got to rest right now,” West said. “Anytime you play in a double overtime game, it prepares you to play in more double overtime games.” “I'm proud of this team. They battled hard and we got an unbelievable spirit about us,” West said. “I love each and everyone one of them ... they are pretty special.” The Matadors will be looking to secure their first home win of the season on Sunday to face Eastern Washington (2-2-1) at Matador Soccer Field at 1 p.m. Read More

Eventful Home Opener results in disappointing draw for men’s soccer Alexander Nino The Matadors drew their home opener 2-2 against the Utah Valley Wolverines in a back-and-forth affair decided by a matter of inches. After a strong showing at the Wolstein Classic in Ohio, the Matadors strolled into their home opener with all kinds of momentum against the Wolverines. But a misplaced penalty kick in the 108th minute kept the Matadors from maintaining their perfect record. "It's a tough affair," said head coach Terry Davila, who is in the midst of his 21st season at the position. "They're a solid soccer team, with probably one of the best nines in the country. It's an honor to play against them."Despite the Matadors controlling the ball for a majority of the game's infant stages, the Wolverines would draw first blood in the 16th minute when senior midfielder Alec Felix headed home a deflection off of a counter attack. CSUN would have difficulties driving the ball through the middle of the field in the ensuing minutes. That was until junior forward Daniel Trejo, the reigning Big West Offensive Player of the Week, received a pass down the middle from senior forward Johnny Rodriguez in the 25th minute and drove it into the back of the net from five yards out, his third goal in the first three games of the year. "I was able to get a clear shot to go," Trejo said. "I had an open shot with my left and didn't think at all, just took it."With the score knotted up at one, each squad would take turns counter attacking up and down the pitch. A screamer off the right foot of Utah Valley forward Blake Frischknecht from outside the box nearly untied the score in the 39th minute, but it sailed a foot over the crossbar. Shortly thereafter in the 44th minute, a hard slide tackle involving CSUN senior defender Alex Lara and a Utah Valley player in front of the Matador bench led to a scuffle that would delay the game for three minutes, with coaches and players from both sides being forced to intervene in order to restore the tranquility of the match. Utah Valley midfielder Becca Rice received a red card, causing the Wolverines to complete the match down a player. Despite this, an undermanned Utah Valley was able to capitalize on a defensive lapse from the Matadors in the 53rd minute, when Wolverine midfielder Zach Maas controlled a deflection from a CSUN defender and glanced a shot off the fingertips of redshirt junior keeper Paul Lewis and into the net. "We turned the ball over in our defensive third," Davila said. "You can't lose the ball in zone one. They capitalized on our mistake to make it 2-1."It would take eight minutes for CSUN to make up for this mistake. A corner kick in the 61st minute from redshirt senior Julio Rubio would find graduate defenseman Ehi Isibor, who slotted a pass to Rodriguez in front of the goal, to sink the equalizer."My role in that play is to go back post," said Rodriguez, who was involved in both of the Matadors' goals, including his third score of the year. "Luckily the ball found me in front of goal and I just tried to get my laces through it."The Matadors outshot the 10-man Wolverines 13-4 in the second half, but the score remained tied at the end of regulation. A relatively uneventful first overtime was characterized by the seesawing action that was on display throughout the first 90 minutes of game time, and the score remained tied at two. The second overtime featured a prime opportunity for the Matadors to walk out victorious in the form of a 108th minute penalty kick. Wolverine midfielder Alec Felix slid too hard into a defender, giving Trejo the opportunity at a game winner.Trejo's penalty kick ricocheted off the crossbar, effectively ending the game in a 2-2 tie."I'm proud that (we) were always high in energy and the effort was always there," Trejo said. "We played well, there were a few things we could have done better, but that's soccer."CSUN outshot Utah Valley 23-13 throughout the match, including a 9-5 advantage in shots on goal. Wolverine keeper Joseph Wheelwright made seven saves en route to the first tie of the year for both squads. "I feel like we were the better team," Rodriguez said. "I thought it was a good game. Both teams fought hard, but sometimes the better team doesn't always win."The Matadors will look to get their first home win of the season against the University of San Francisco Dons on Sunday at 6 p.m. Read More

What People Don’t Get About the Valley As a kid, I liked the space that everyone knows as E.T. Park. I didn't know its actual name and I liked it because of the Spielberg blockbuster. Because I was so young when I first heard about it, that was my first realization that movies I saw were made in real places that surrounded me. As I got older, though, the view captivated me. I liked the way a sea of houses rolled down towards busy streets, the tall buildings in the distance, the way freeway gridlock cut through the expanse. From that park, I could imagine millions of lives existing in a bustling metropolis. And it was all the San Fernando Valley. It's been nearly seven years since I left the Valley and headed downtown. Before that, I spent the bulk of my life in Northridge. That's where I was raised, where I returned at the end of college, where I went to graduate school and spent my young adult years. I still head back to the homeland here and there, mostly to visit family, sometimes to hang with an old friend or work on a story. Every once in a while, I'll stop by E.T. Park and check out the view, not out of nostalgia, but because the vastness of the Valley still impresses me. Two years ago, I wrote an essay for LA Weekly about why Angelenos so often misunderstand the Valley. Many would rather rely on decades-old stereotypes than explore this large, eclectic collection of neighborhoods for themselves. I can't say I chose to dig into the Valley, but there are things you see when you learn to drive on its streets, spend your teenage nights in its coffee houses and summer vacations working its malls. There's more to this place than can be explained in one story, or even many stories. When you're looking down on the Valley from the hills, its immensity is apparent. The Valley's history runs deep. You can catch glimpses of that at San Fernando Mission or Lopez Adobe or Los Encinos State Historic Park. Its presence is rich in diversity. A drive across Reseda Boulevard is bookended by nature — E.T. Park at one end, Marvin Braude Mulholland Gateway Park on the other — and lined with houses, office buildings, mom-and-pop shops, foods from so many different cultures. You could spend a lifetime in the Valley and still be surprised at what you find. This isn't an easy place to understand, even when you've lived here. There's so much to ingest and not enough time to do it. Maybe for people who have never called the Valley home, never bothered to take in the majestic hilltop view, it's easier to rely on the stereotypes of malls and Valley girls than to consider the beauty that resides in it.Article written by Liz Ohanesian, a freelance journalist covering arts, culture and music. Her work has appeared in Los Angeles Times, Billboard, Playboy and other publications. She earned her M.A. at CSUN. Read More

Sunset Sessions: Beach Freaks PJ Shahamat, Audio Editor Beach Freaks are a surf rock group from the San Fernando Valley. This week they came in and played songs from their debut EP and forthcoming album. Every week we invite musicians from the San Fernando Valley to come in, have a conversation and play an acoustic set of their favorite songs they've released. Songs: Palm Trees Alcohol I Like You Sophia Produced and Mixed by PJ Shahamat Filmed and Edited by Brendan Reed-Crabb and Logan Bik Read More

How the Earthquake Kids Shook Up the World 25 Years Ago Andres Soto “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair.”The words of Nelson Mandela have never hit closer to home for the residents of Northridge, California than on the morning of January 17, 1994, when they were woken up by the violent shaking of a magnitude 6.7 quake that ravaged the city.“It was unbelievable, I lived here in Chatsworth. The house looked like it was just jumping off the foundation,” said Larry Baca, who was then a coach at Northridge City Little League. “I went out front and my swimming pool had water coming from both sides of the house down the street.”The aftermath of the earthquake was nothing short of devastation. Freeway overpasses collapsed, CSUN was decimated and had to delay the start of the spring semester, and over 8,700 people were injured and 57 dead.In addition to schools and businesses closing, many residents in the area — including some of Baca’s little league players — lost their homes, forcing them to move and start over. For these kids, baseball suddenly became the only thing that truly felt normal to them.“A number of these kids had to actually move out of their house because it was damaged so bad,” Baca said. “They had to repair it and it probably took about a year, so a lot of the kids, when they got to the baseball field, they were pretty comfortable.”As the months passed and the regular season came to a close, the All-Star team was selected, with Baca being named manager of the team.“A friend of mine ... he was telling me, ‘If you guys have any success at all, people are going to be all over you because of this earthquake thing out here,'” Baca said. “And I knew the team was going to be really good.”The expectations were high for Northridge, who had their sights set on a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series after they lost in the Western Regionals to Long Beach just two years prior. This team had returned several key players from the 1992 team and they were not going to be denied in 1994.Northridge tore the cover off the ball all summer, averaging 13 runs per game through the regional round, punching their ticket to the Little League World Series.“We beat everybody,” Baca said. “We won district, which was Woodland Hills, Encino, and all those places. Then we started getting teams from El Monte and Whittier, and we beat all of them. We went undefeated all the way through. I think we won about 20 or 27 games before we got beat.”Northridge, representing California and the western United States, lost their first game in Williamsport to Brooklyn Central, Minnesota by a score of 2-4. Baca attributed the loss to the team having jet lag and the game being played late at night in a different time zone. The team did not have time to dwell on the loss, however, as they played their second game the very next morning. If Northridge was still tired from having played less than 12 hours earlier, they did not show it in their second game. The offense reminded everybody how dangerous they could be en route to a 6-4 win over Middleborough, Massachusetts.Northridge shut down their third opponent, Springfield, Virginia, 2-0 to advance to the United States Championship, capturing the hearts of a national audience who had followed their journey as the tournament played out on networks such as ESPN and ABC.“We started out at Northridge Little League and there were just the families out there,” Baca said. “Pretty soon, there were more people in the stands. By the time we got to San Bernardino, there were like 20,000 people or something out there. We got to Williamsport, they had a lot more.”The “earthquake kids,” as they came to be known, were now celebrities. With a national championship so close within reach, Baca let the boys have their glory, but he also made sure they did not lose sight of the goal.“The boys started signing autographs, people were asking them for their autographs,” Baca recalled with a slight chuckle. “And like I told them, I said, ‘Hey, you guys lose, you’re yesterday’s news so you got to keep focused.'”The U.S. Championship ended up being a rematch between Northridge and Springfield. By chance, Baca had overheard Springfield’s coach talking on the phone about how confident he was they would advance to the world championship, proclaiming, “They’re gonna be throwing fastballs, but we can hit those.”Baca took a mental note of those words and had his pitchers throw nothing but breaking balls the entire game. Springfield’s bats were silenced as they did not have a hit until the sixth inning.In the final at-bat of the game, Baca heard the Springfield coach telling his batter “watch the curve.” He signaled for his pitcher to throw a fastball.Strike one.“Watch the curve,” the Springfield coach repeated as Baca called for another fastball. Strike two.“Watch the curve.” Another fastball.Strike three.The Northridge All-Stars were the 1994 U.S. champions, shutting out Springfield for the second game in a row, 3-0 to advance to the Little League World Series Championship. Their attention now turned to Venezuela as even more attention had turned to the earthquake kids.“Initially, I kept thinking, ‘This team is really good, why do they keep talking about the earthquake?'” Baca said. “But then as time went on, I started thinking these guys were so comfortable out there playing baseball. (The earthquake) was so traumatic that it probably did contribute a lot to going out there, playing, and forgetting about it.”Just eight months prior, the team’s world was turned upside down. Many of them had to leave their hometown after their home was destroyed. If they weren’t thinking about the earthquake while they were on a national or worldwide stage, their community back home was definitely thinking of them.“I was just a Northridge resident at the time,” said Audrey Ritter, current president of Northridge City Little League. “I didn’t know anybody on the team, wasn’t involved in the league, but it was a very exciting time for the community. I do remember that, not just the earthquake, just the fact that they went and they came back as the (U.S.) champs was phenomenal.”The earthquake kids narrowly lost the championship to Venezuela, 3-4. Despite a noticeable size difference between teams and facing a pitcher that threw over 70 mph (equivalent to 100 mph in regards to 12-year-olds), Northridge was still able to make the game interesting. They returned home with their heads held high, knowing they made their mark on people watching.“To me, they were like rock stars,” Ritter said. “I know all of our coaches and managers are just in awe of what they did because our coaches and managers, they have their own kids playing. And this is their dream, the Little League World Series.”There was no shortage of love shown to the team after returning home. From trips to Disneyland, to having a parade thrown on Devonshire and Reseda and a street sign put up in their honor, to meeting then-Los Angeles mayor Richard Riordan, to meeting Presidents Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan, to making an instructional video for other little league teams, to even having a role in the film “Three Wishes” alongside Patrick Swayze and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, the earthquake kids kept up with their rock star status.It has been 25 years since that little league team from Northridge took the world by storm, and though they are now well into adulthood, the earthquake kids have been immortalized for how they rallied the community together and gave them something to cheer for in a year that was filled with so much adversity.Although it happens less often now, Baca, now 74 years old, still gets recognized by people in the community from time to time.“It used to be, walking down the street and somebody would come, ‘Hey! You coached that little league team,’ because it was so much on TV,” Baca, said. “The mailman would see me, ‘Hey, you guys should’ve won the game.’ And now, probably about a month ago I was at a car show, and a guy says, ‘Hey, weren’t you a coach in 94?’ That’s weird how a guy would remember that long ago, you know? It’s 25 years man, it’s gone by fast.” Read More

Risky Business: Selling Tacos on the Street Kimberly Silverio-Bautista As the carne asada meat is scooped with two small warm tortillas soaked in oil, Rafael Gonzalez, el taquero, believes opening up a taco stand is worth the risk. Many taqueros in the San Fernando Valley like Gonzalez, who works at Tacos El Bebe, don't have a legal permit to vend. According to Small Business Charon, vendors need to take a food-handling class, have a vending license and a health permit. Gonzalez says having a permit has its disadvantages.“It charges a lot of taxes and what type of oil you can or cannot use," he said.He and the owner of the stand are aware public health inspectors can come at any moment and take away their goods. They can also fine each employee with a ticket ranging from $400-$1,000.He just started working in the stand about three weeks ago and feels that it’s an easy format to get employment. “The hirer doesn’t request any type of document to work," Gonzalez said. "All they need to know is if you’re able to perform well in this job.” Many vendors don’t have the required documents like proof of citizenship or a social security number in order to apply to jobs like office employment or at stores. It’s also an alternative job for people to have because it’s a necessity to be financially stable and to survive. The majority of the taco stand employees are low-income, undocumented and have this job as their only or second source of income.It supports taqueros like Gonzalez to pay bills, help out their families and have some extra cash on the side. Gonzalez, who is a father to a young boy, says it helps him out to support his child.According to an Economic Roundtable Study, vendors would make about “$204 a week or $10,098 a year in revenue” vending food such as tamales, ice cream, raspados and other types of food. They also generate $504 million in total annually.Gonzalez said the owner has two taco trucks and eight taco stands in the Los Angeles area, three of which are located in the San Fernando Valley. Gonzalez is aware of Senate Bill 946, or the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act, which allows vendors to vend in the street legally so long as they have a permit. However, Gonzalez's taco stand doesn’t have a permit to legally vend yet.Of course, his isn't the only stand in the Valley without a permit. Corima, 23, owns Tacos El Infierno along with her husband Oscar, who is 24. Corima explained that it’s easier to start a business having a taco stand than a restaurant.“It’s the chance to get your own business started without having to do all the process because any other way I don’t think many Latinos would survive in the economy," she said. "It’s expensive to open a restaurant. It’s like almost impossible for many, but a taco stand seems more reachable and it works.”According to an article by Toast, a survey done by restaurantowner.com indicates that starting a small business costs $175,500 on average. Many of these stands don’t have the luxury to open a restaurant. That’s why many of them start with a stand. The young couple had a rocky start opening up a stand in the street on Reseda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street.Corima and her husband began vending four months ago and didn’t think they were going to have problems with anyone in general. It wasn’t until another taco stand claimed that the couple’s own taco stand was invading their property. “She came down to harass us to kick us out of here 'cause this was her area to sell, but we didn’t let it stop us because we knew we were doing nothing illegal," Corima said. "(It happened) the second day we pop up. They actually set up a taco stand next to us trying to kick us out.”To this day Corima and Oscar continue to vend on the same street in front of the UFC Gym, Pieology Pizza and Subway restaurant.They serve about 150-200 customers during the night throughout the week. They sell tacos, burritos, mulitas, quesadillas, vampiros, keto tacos and ribs. There are more than 50,000 street vendors in Boyle Heights, Hollywood and other areas of Los Angeles County, according to the Southern California Public Radio.Corima believes a taco stand will always catch customer attention because they notice what's going on."Well right here you can exactly see what we are cooking, like the meats are fresh from the grill," she said. "I think people like that, like seeing what they are going to eat. It’s friendly, you feel like you're in Mexico, it makes you feel a little bit of home." Read More