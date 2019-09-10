The student media organization of California State University Northridge

The Sundial

USU puts on arts and crafts
USU puts on arts and crafts

Serena Christie | September 10, 2019

Every Thursday in the Plaza Del Sol, the University Student Union Events Team works together to put on a Craft Corner and Noontime Concert, free to all CSUN students and faculty. On Sept. 5, the Craft Corner activity was a DIY mason jar where the team provided paint supplies and jars for anyone who wanted to participate. The craft corner event took place from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the heart of the Plaza Del Sol.“Noontime Concerts allow students to take a break between classes and listen to live music while also getting free food,” said CSUN senior and Events Team member, Rutha Shah.Performing for the Sept. 5 Noontime Concert was 20-year-old CSUN student Matt Anspach. Anspach is a solo artist majoring in music industry studies, currently pursuing music and acting in Los Angeles. He previously performed at CSUN’s student showcase and is in the process of recording and releasing a new EP.Every week the USU Events Team coordinates a new Craft Corner activity and finds new artists to perform at Noontime Concerts.

