The Wolves: A production that confronts societal issues with female empowerment

Following a two-night run prior to spring break, “The Wolves” returned for a three-day production, kicking off with a sold-out show on March 27. Directed by Jade C. Huell, “The Wolves” is a play written by Sarah Delappe that follows a high school girls’ indoor soccer team as they navigate life’s challenges, including identity and relationships, while exploring themes of competition and friendship.

Presented by the CSUN Department of Theatre, the production opened on March 14 and ended on March 29 after five showings at the Experimental Theatre in The Soraya Complex.

The first scene opened with thematic music and ambient sounds of a soccer field, setting the scene. Dressed in lime green soccer gear, the girls moved in unison as they prepared for their upcoming game. With quick footwork drills and warm-ups, they engaged in conversations about major topics, including child trafficking, politics, immigration, disability, racial identity, abortion, racism and feminine hygiene.

The audience engaged with laughter as the production highlighted how young people interpret societal issues while navigating their struggles and growth. Each actor’s commitment to their role stood out, making the performances believable and relatable.

Huell, who also led the performance ensemble, is a professor at CSUN specializing in performance studies. According to Huell said, her directorial debut for the CSUN Theatre Department was a rewarding experience.

“We are living in a time where there is a massive level of instability for the U.S.,” Huell said. “And so, with the economy and the government structure, the climate disaster and the emphasis on deconstructing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, it is particularly important that we embrace artistic creative work as a mechanism to work against the more negative aspects of society right now.”

“The Wolves” aims to challenge social dynamics from an artistic and creative perspective. For Huell, given the current political climate, it is important to highlight the stories of these fictional young women’s emotional journeys to understand women’s impact on culture.

“I think that the show focusing on girls, on adolescent girls, women or women to be, is particularly important at this time,” Huell said. “Because in addition to all the other challenging social dynamics, there has been stripping away women’s rights, women’s access, women’s accomplishments that women have had and the strives that our mothers and grandmothers fought for.”

The actors worked with CSUN’s soccer team to learn how to master their footwork and perform tricks. Hannah Leigh West, who plays #46, discussed the physicality of preparing for this production.

“I prepared for this role by practicing soccer a lot because #46 is really good at soccer, and I am not, so I had to do a lot of practicing on my own. I prepared for this role mentally by making sure that I had a good process when in rehearsal versus outside of rehearsal,” West said.

