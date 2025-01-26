M.E.CH.A De CSUN

Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán, also known as M.E.Ch.A, is an organization here at CSUN that has been around since the early 70s and was started with the Chicano movement.

Throughout this documentary, we get to learn about the history of this club and how everyone, regardless of one’s background, is more than welcome to join the organization. This student organization has done so many things for the university, including helping bring forth Chicano Studies.

M.E.Ch.A has been around for generations to the point where fellow Mechistas from CSUN have been aware of M.E.Ch.A before coming to the university due to their parents themselves also being fellow Mechistas. Even though M.E.Ch.A is known for being a social justice group members don’t have to be politically active to join the club, everyone is welcomed to join, this club serves as a safe space for fellow students.

Aside from being very welcoming, they connect with their heritage and what Chicanismo is. They normally use the space at the Chicano house where other fellow clubs such as Hermanas Unidas and fellow sister club Colita de Rana meet for their meetings as well.