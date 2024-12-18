I Am An Alien

About 100 million students come to the United States annually, with around 3,500 international students enrolling in CSUN to achieve their goals and dreams. Nevertheless, the government recognizes international students as strange aliens in the U.S. They are placed in a new environment and face issues such as building relationships, expensive college tuition, adjusting to new food and discrimination. Nonresident aliens, in particular, have to pay more tuition and insurance and have limited rights and internship opportunities to work in the U.S.

Kakeru Nakano is one such student. An international student from Japan, he has a dream that he wants to achieve as a screenwriter and director in Hollywood. His passion for storytelling brought him to the U.S., but his journey has been challenging.

Through Kakeru’s story, the documentary allows the audience to see international students’ experiences and feel their perspectives. This documentary shows the story of an international student’s normal but different life in the U.S. From isolation to overcoming cultural barriers, it shows the story of resilience and determination. Emphasizing their courage to adapt and pursue dreams in a foreign country, it delivers the general theme of feeling like an outsider. It emphasizes their perspective and the broader cultural theme of feeling like an outsider while highlighting their experiences.