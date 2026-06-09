The FIFA World Cup is getting ready to kick off

The FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, and in the Los Angeles area and the San Fernando Valley, there will be many opportunities to watch the matches.

Kick It In The Park

The city of Los Angeles announced its Kick It In the Park series, a set of free watch parties held at city parks, including Northridge Park, Lanark Park, Sylmar Recreation centers, Whitsett Fields Park and Sheldon-Arleta Park. The series will show 34 match days, including group-stage and knockout-round games of the World Cup.

The series also includes free soccer clinics for children of all ages and interactive family activities. A map on their website shows which parks will host specific games and information on public transportation nearby.

Fan Zones

There will be ticketed “fan zones” across historic parks and areas within Los Angeles. These areas include Venice Beach, the Original Farmers Market, Union Station, downtown Burbank and Hansen Dam Lake.

These events will also show group-stage matches, but most fan zones will open in July to show knockout-rounds leading up to the Final. The fan zones include live music, food, vendors and other interactive activities depending on the venue. Ticket prices will vary by location.

FIFA Fan Festival

The FIFA Fan Festival will take place during the opening weekend of the World Cup from June 11 to 14. The ticketed event will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and will show the opening games of the tournament.

According to a FIFA Program overview, the FIFA Fan Festival “will act as a central hub for fans looking to connect, celebrate, and experience the spirit of the tournament together.”

Movie Theaters

Apart from these festivities, another way to watch the World Cup games is at the movie theater. AMC Theaters is partnering with Telemundo to host the FIFA World Cup At AMC.

Selected theaters will host these watch parties in Spanish-language broadcasts throughout the World Cup. Participating theaters within the Los Angeles area include AMC Burbank 16, Citywalk Hollywood, AMC The Americana At Brand 18, AMC Century City 15, AMC South Bay Galleria 16 and AMC Del Amo 18.

Local Restaurants and Bars

Many restaurants and bars throughout the Los Angeles area will have World Cup games playing at their locations.

In Studio City, The Fox and Hounds, home of the local Arsenal fan club, will show all 104 World Cup matches at their restaurant.

In Culver City, the Irish pub Joxer Daly’s will show every World Cup game beginning Thursday.

Tom’s Watch Bar, located across the street from SoFi Stadium, will host ticketed and non-ticketed events throughout the tournament. The venue will feature many television screens, allowing fans to watch matches and support their teams.

In Santa Monica, O’Brien’s on Wilshire, known for hosting a Manchester United fan club, is set to host watch parties for all World Cup matches.

The first World Cup match will kick off on Thursday as Mexico plays South Africa. Coverage of the 2026 World Cup coverage will be available on our website and Instagram.