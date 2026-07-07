US men’s soccer team falls to Belgium amid FIFA controversy

The United States men’s soccer team was looking to advance to its first quarterfinal appearance since the 2002 World Cup. They faced a confident Belgium team that came back from a 2-0 deficit against Senegal in the Round of 32 and was seeking their best run in the tournament since they finished third place in the 2018 World Cup. Belgium pulled off a 4-1 victory on American soil against the U.S. The Red Devils advanced to the quarterfinals in Los Angeles, where they will face Spain.

Before kickoff, major controversy arose over the United States striker Folarin Balogun’s availability after the red card he had received during the Round of 16.

Balogun’s red card from the game against Bosnia and Herzegovina was overturned, allowing the U.S.’s leading scorer at this year’s World Cup to play. The Football Federation for Belgium was not happy by this decision, as Belgium manager Rudi Garcia called it a joke, comparing the decision to April Fools Day. Belgium did end up appealing the red card ban decision, but it was ultimately rejected by FIFA just hours before the game.

President Donald Trump said that he talked to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the red card on Balogun, later praising the decision FIFA made on Truth Social.

“Thank You FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice.”

After President Trump had spoken publicly about talking to Infantino, FIFA released a statement on X saying that Infantino did speak with President Trump.

“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies.”

At the Kick It In the Park Los Angeles series at Sheldon-Arleta Park, Clifford Hammond, a U.S. fan and watch party attendant, wasn’t surprised by President Trump’s motives.

“It looked like he was trying to get credit for something that it sounds like he initially didn’t do, but since [Balogun overturned red card] went through, he had remarks like ‘Oh, I did have a little saying to get the man back on the field,” Hammond said.

Belgium scored in the ninth minute to take the 1-0 lead. The United States had opportunities to strive offensively, but Belgium’s defense within the box and controlled play turned them away before the hydration break.

Midfielder Malik Tillman tied the game 1-1 in the 30th minute with a goal on free kick, marking the United States’ first shot on goal of the match. Belgium regained the lead minutes later with a header from attacking midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, his second goal of the day. Belgium also held a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal, having a slight edge in possession at 53% in the first half.

In the second half, the U.S. applied more offensive pressure and controlled much of the early play. Belgium extended their lead to 3-1 in the 57th minute when Hans Vanaken scored on an open goal mistake by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese. The mistakes on defense, the errors on passes and poor ball control hurt the United States’ chances throughout the match.

Belgium controlled the last 15 minutes, frustrating the United States by taking their time on goal kicks and throw-ins, while continuing their solid defense play. The Red Devils secured their victory in stoppage time when striker Romelu Lukaku scored to make it 4-1. Balogun had limited activity in the game, taking only three shots on goal, with one on target that was saved. Christian Pulisic was substituted in the 59th minute because of an injury.