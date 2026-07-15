Spain Beats Star-Led France 2-0 to Advance to World Cup Final

Two European soccer teams battled for a spot in the FIFA World Cup final. France has been led by forward Kylian Mbappe, who has scored a tournament-leading eight goals, along with contributions from Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele and World Cup assists leader Michael Olise. This marked France’s third consecutive World Cup semifinal appearance. Entering the match, France was unbeaten and had outscored its opponents 17-2.

Spain is advancing to the World Cup final for the first time since they won the tournament in 2010. Spain are led by midfielder Rodri and striker Mikel Oyarzabal and have had incredible defense, winning 5 of their 6 games going into this semifinal matchup and only drawing with Cape Verde 0-0. Their star forward, Lamine Yamal, has become the second-youngest European player to reach a World Cup final and the sixth-youngest player in the tournament’s history.

Within the first 10 minutes, France had immense pressure offensively, something they have done the entire tournament. Both teams were eventually split with Spain’s defense being able to quickly handle France’s counter attacks.

In the 19th minute, Spain was awarded a penalty after a foul inside the box and Oyarzabal scored the penalty in the 22nd minute. This marked the first time France has trailed all tournament long. A big loss for France occurred after the goal as they subbed out center back William Saliba, a great defender for France leading into this game.

After this goal and the hydration break, Spain had continued to stop France’s offense, consistently intercepted passes and allowed little offense past midfield. When France was in their opponent’s box, Spain was able to stand their ground by continuing to notch up their defense. Spain had 56% possession and completed 227 of their passes compared to France’s 193 passes at the end of the first half.

Eric Siraki, a neutral fan watching the game at the LouLou French restaurant in Santa Monica, believes that Spain played phenomenally.

“They’re absolutely dominating, complete performance from them, simple and calm as you like. France is nowhere to be seen,” said Siraki.

In the second half, Spain continued their strong defense inside their own box, continuing to run a 4-2-3-1 formation and countered offensively in the 57th minute as defender Pedro Porro scored, marking a 2-0 lead. Spain applied ongoing pressure on both sides of the ball, preventing France from building any momentum.

France had multiple chances, but all three of their shots were off target through the 78th minute as Spain continued to defend in their box. Spain’s defense was able to contain France’s best players. Mbappe received a yellow card in the 86th minute, Michael Olise finished with no assists and Ousmane Dembele had only three shots, with one off target and two saved.

Spain has not lost to France since 2021, a trend that continues to lean in Spain’s favor as they beat France 2-0 and denied them another entry to a World Cup final.

Spain will face the winner of the Argentina versus England match on Sunday, July 19 at 12 p.m., while France will face the loser in the third place matchup on Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m.