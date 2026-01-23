The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Matadors sweep Long Island University in a home opener shutout

Aiden Hinojos, Senior Reporter
January 23, 2026
Aiden Hinojos
The Matadors get set as they prepare for another rally against Long Beach University in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2026.

The CSUN Matadors (4-1) took on the Long Island Sharks (1-1) for their home opener on Wednesday at the Premier America Credit Union Arena. The match resulted in the Matadors winning three consecutive sets for the victory.

The first set of the match consisted of back and forth play, with the Matadors eventually getting the better of the Sharks 25-22.

The Matadors started off set two strong, getting on the board first, with the Sharks retaliating by scoring points of their own. CSUN opposite Jalen Phillips was relentless at the net, later spiking a ball through two Long Island defenders and securing a kill.

The Matadors gather in the center of the court after scoring a point against Long Island University in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2026. (Aiden Hinojos)

The Matadors continued to dominate at the net both defensively and offensively. This pressure led Long Island to serve a ball into the net twice, putting the score at 5-3.

Phillips continued to be a threat on the offensive side and spiked yet another ball into a crowd of Sharks, getting another point on the board for the Matadors.

Long Island had a small scoring run, putting the score at 12-9, with the Sharks attempting to catch the Matadors off guard. However, the Matadors went on to spike, block and serve their way to a 15-9 lead.

After taking a timeout, the Sharks came back out on the offensive side. Both teams traded points for a brief moment before the Matadors got back to business with a 17-12 lead.

Phillips, once again an X-factor, got yet another kill on his resume for the night, contributing to the Matadors’ 19-14 lead.

CSUN outside hitter Noah Douphner made sure that Long Island could not get comfortable at the net, showing off his “brick-wall-like” defensive skills. After a dominant showcase, the Matadors won set two 25-17.

Joao Favarim goes up to attempt a spike on a group of Long Island defenders in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2026. (Aiden Hinojos)

The Sharks came into set three with a newfound motivation. After some back and forth, the Matadors were two points behind Long island 6-8. An intense rally led to CSUN outside hitter Joao Avila blocking a spike attempt from the Sharks, putting the score at 7-9.

A potential missed multi-touch call sent both the crowd and the team into an outrage. The Matadors used this as motivation, with CSUN outside hitter Grayson Albers spiking the ball to get their point back.

After trailing behind for a few rallies, the Matadors finally tied the game up and a timeout was taken. Back and forth scoring ensued between the teams, who were constantly gaining the lead and tying the match back up.

After not having his name called for a brief moment, Phillips delivered a strike, putting another kill on his stat sheet.

Douphner made a block, which gave the Matadors their first two-point lead of the third set. CSUN kept hold of this small lead, and Phillips continued to spike kills, putting him at 12 on the night. Teammate outside hitter Jordan Lucas following close behind with 10.

“I feel like once I got to that second and third set I really began to settle in and feel comfortable, especially with it being a home match,” Lucas said. “It’s a next game mentality here. We all want to get to May, where the NCAA tournament is right… We don’t want to peak in January. We want to peak in that late April, early May season.”

The Matadors won set three as outside hitter Boaz Serson served the finishing blow with the final score at 25-20.

Head coach Theo Edwards praised his team for their performance following the game.

“It was awesome to see the guys step up, and although we got off to a slow start, I thought we started to figure things out towards the end,” Edwards said.

CSUN’s next match will be against Fort Valley State at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Premier America Credit Union Arena.

qybERoqPUxz6XgjwOaJpgPJsQuZVS09b54n7m0oC
Aiden Hinojos
The team gathers during a timeout to game plan against Long Island University in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 21, 2026.
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in CSUN Sports
CSUN head coach Andy Newman speaks to players during a game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2025. The Matadors lost 71-77.
Men’s basketball loses first home game of the season to Long Beach State
Larry Hughes II (right) attempts to fastbreak during a game against Fresno State at the Premier America Credit Union Arena on Dec. 10, 2025. The Matadors won 89-87.
Clutch three from Davis secures CSUN win over Fresno State
Graphic by Shayla Do
PREVIEW: Springing back into sports next semester
Guard Josiah Davis dives for loose ball against CSUB in the Premiere America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Dec. 4, 2025.
Northridge Men’s Basketball shuts down Cal State Bakersfield
Paige Sentes digs for the ball during the first round of the Big West Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2025. The Matadors lost in 3 sets.
Matadors season swept away by the Gauchos
Josiah Davis dunks the ball during a game against Troy University at Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Nov. 16, 2025.
Men’s basketball toughs out a win against Troy
More in Featured
CSUN faculty members march during a rally to protest CSU administrators receiving higher wage raises at CSUN in Northridge, Calif., on Jan. 21. 2026.
CSUN staff rally to advocate for unpaid wage increases
OPINION: Alternative für Amerika, MAGAs German cousins
OPINION: Alternative für Amerika, MAGAs German cousins
Fast fashion, fast facts
Close to 95% of all makeup packaging ends up in landfills.
Shelf clutter
Sabra Fink, Will Tint and Scarlet Cranfield on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles, Calif
Bridging the gap with textile transformation
Couple watching tv and eating popcorn at their home cinema on Christmas Eve.
OPINION: Less Christmas media, less Christmas magic
More in Sports
Head Coach Aquiles Montoya during the first round of the Big West Women's Volleyball Championship tournament at the LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 26, 2025. The Matadors lost in 3 sets.
Aquiles Montoya: Reppin’ the Ridge
An overview shot of the field at Sofi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams in Inglewood, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2025.
Must-watch matchups in next summer's World Cup
A landscape shot of SoFi Stadium, which will be a host venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Inglewood, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2025.
FIFA World Cup Draw will introduce a new format, showcasing 48 countries
Coach Gina Brewer speaks to players after a game against Grand Canyon University on Aug. 21, 2025.
Gina Brewer: Defying odds, collecting accolades and making history
Hayley Ogden spikes the ball during a match against Cal State Fullerton in Northridge, Calif., on Nov. 15, 2025. The Matadors won 3-0.
Matadors sweep on senior night
CSUN Women’s Soccer loses to UC Santa Barbara in Big West Semifinal