Women’s Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night

CSUN women’s volleyball gave their senior players a night to remember in a comeback 3-2 win against UC Riverside on Saturday, November. 16, 2024. The Matadors won the first set by 25-22, but found themselves down 1-2 after UC Riverside wins 20-25 and 28-30. They came back in a fourth set to tie the game and win against Riverside 15-8 in a fifth set. There was a lot of action from both teams, including cheers from the CSUN men’s volleyball team, whose season is set to kick off in January of next year.