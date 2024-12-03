CSUN women’s volleyball gave their senior players a night to remember in a comeback 3-2 win against UC Riverside on Saturday, November. 16, 2024. The Matadors won the first set by 25-22, but found themselves down 1-2 after UC Riverside wins 20-25 and 28-30. They came back in a fourth set to tie the game and win against Riverside 15-8 in a fifth set. There was a lot of action from both teams, including cheers from the CSUN men’s volleyball team, whose season is set to kick off in January of next year.
Women’s Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night
Matthew Gonzalez, Reporter
December 3, 2024
