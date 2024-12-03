The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial
The student media organization of California State University Northridge

Daily Sundial

Women’s Volleyball Narrowly Wins Senior Night

Matthew Gonzalez, Reporter
December 3, 2024

CSUN women’s volleyball gave their senior players a night to remember in a comeback 3-2 win against UC Riverside on Saturday, November. 16, 2024.  The Matadors won the first set by 25-22, but found themselves down 1-2 after UC Riverside wins 20-25 and 28-30.  They came back in a fourth set to tie the game and win against Riverside 15-8 in a fifth set.  There was a lot of action from both teams, including cheers from the CSUN men’s volleyball team, whose season is set to kick off in January of next year. 

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Featured
CSUN Powwow Celebrates Native Culture for 39th Year
‘It’s about empowerment’: 39th Annual CSUN Powwow celebrates tradition
‘It’s about empowerment’: 39th Annual CSUN Powwow celebrates tradition
Illustration by Maliahguiya Sourgose
Saving Lives: MSW Students Bring Awareness about Narcan on Campus
Members of CAPE program, Beyond Japan Filmmaker. Ü Inose is at the top left.
Ü Inose: CSUN Alum and Japanese Filmmaker
CSUN students attempting to set high scores on the new pinball machines in the USU Games Room on November 26, 2024.
Flippers and Fun Mixer: The Power of Pinball at CSUN
Cam Flog Gnaw 2024 Festival Grounds
Chromakopia Album Review and Camp Flog Gnaw 2024
More in Sports
Matador forward Keonte Jones, 7, slams the ball over a Nobel Knight defender which electrified the crowd at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
CSUN Starts Strong With 6-2 Record After Thanksgiving Road Trip To Montana
File Photo: The CSUN women's basketball head coach, Angie Ned and the team follow behind to high-five and acknowledge each other after losing the game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
CSUN women’s basketball losing streak extends to four games with loss to Pepperdine
CSUN Women’s Soccer forward Cassidy Imperial-Pham, 18, protects the ball from Hawaii Women’s Soccer defender Zabiola Zamora,19, at the Matador Soccer Field on Oct. 3, 2024.
Column: CSUN Women’s Soccer Shows Progress in Brewer’s Inaugural Season
Left to right: USC women's basketball forward-center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard Avery Howell, 23, defend against CSUN women's basketball players as CSUN forward Nnenna Orji, 14, makes a screen for guard Erica Adams, 20, to get the ball which is being guarded by Malia Samuels, 10, on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
Resilience and Growth: Erica Adams' Journey as a Matador
Left to right: USC's forward center Rayah Marshall, 13, and guard JuJu Watkins try to defend as CSUN center Yves Cox, 5, sets a screen on Watkins, leaving guard-forward Jenna Kilty, 0, open to shoot at the three-point line on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.
From Early Highs to Growing Pains, CSUN Women’s Basketball Navigates First Hurdles
Head coach Aquiles Montoya speaks with the CSUN women's volleyball team during a timeout during the game against UC San Diego at the Premier America Credit Union Arena in Northridge, Calif. on Saturday, October 12, 2024.
Final Stretch: Women's Volleyball Embraces It's Final Road Trip
More in Videos
A Matador Night to Remember
President's Picnic
Day one of Palestine protest at CSUN
AI JAM: AI technology solve CSUN's challenge
Party in student housing at RHA's Matachella
College Night at the Getty Center