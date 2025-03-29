Softball looking to continue a hot start in conference play

The CSUN softball team underwent much reshuffling over the offseason but returned foundational pieces and brought in a few key pickups to fill out the roster.

As a result, the Matadors have jumped out to an 8-2 record in the Big West. They are sitting atop the conference standings after sweeping UC Riverside in Friday’s doubleheader to begin their three-game weekend series vs. the Highlanders.

The Matadors came into conference play with a 7-13 record. CSUN was tested against some of the best teams in the country, including facing off against four teams that participated in the 2024 NCAA tournament.

CSUN coach Charlotte Morgan said that scheduling up in their non-conference schedule is something the coaching staff plans ahead of time.

“That’s something we’re very intentional with as a coaching staff is to make sure we’re playing a solid preseason tournament and out-of-conference teams. It matters,” Morgan said. “Being able to face [Oklahoma], to face some of these teams going to the Mary Nutter [Classic], just being able to have that experience. It’s all intentional.”

Despite being under .500, the Matadors came into Big West play energized and ready to go with a fresh slate.

“We didn’t have the cleanest preseason, but we didn’t expect it to be easy. We use things as learning moments…because when conference starts, everything starts over,” Morgan said.

It’s hard to discuss CSUN without mentioning their three-time All-Big West honoree, Mikayla Carman. The senior outfielder leads the team with 35 hits and carries a .354 batting average as the team’s leadoff hitter.

The Matadors have seen big contributions from Oregon State transfer Tiara Westbrook. The sophomore has been electric at the plate in recent weeks for CSUN.

In the series vs. Long Beach State, Westbrook finished 5-11 with five RBIs and a home run as she helped the Matadors take the season series over the Beach.

“She’s been awesome,” Morgan said. “I think the environment she is in now, she’s blossoming. She wants to always be better, she’s a team player, and she’s a huge pickup for us. More than anything on the field though is that she’s an awesome person and awesome family.”

Westbrook is touting a .369 batting average with three home runs and 22 RBIs.

Not only has Westbrook been swinging the bat well, but CSUN has been getting consistent production out of the middle of their order. Alexis Chavez is pacing the team with a .400 batting average, ranking in the top ten of the conference.

One of the biggest bright spots on the team resides in the circle. CSUN’s ace Lauryn Carranco is off to the best start in her career as she holds an 8-5 record with a 2.63 ERA through 16 starts.

“She loves her craft. She wants to continue to get better and grow,” Morgan said. “[Lauryn] is one of the hardest-working pitchers that we’ve had. She continues to grow and that is what is helping contribute to her success. We do rely on her.”

Carranco could see herself earning plenty of recognition at the end of the year if her production continues to trend upward.

CSUN will look to complete the season sweep over UC Riverside as they close out their series on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.